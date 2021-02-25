ASHLAND The Ashland Board of City Commissioners spent the majority of its 20-minute meeting on Thursday afternoon raving about the response of employees, public officials and Ashland citizens, in general, in the face of the recent winter storm crisis.
In the absence of Mike Graese, who was at a city managers conference in Lexington, Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem reviewed statistics associated with that response.
Pullem said the Ashland Fire Department led the charge in cutting and clearing 145 trees within the city, the streets department used more than 200 tons of salt on roadways, the streets department — led by Jack Hunter — also filled 70-plus potholes on city pavement. Sanitation crews are working to get back on schedule; they’re slated to get back on track by next week. The Ashland Bus System transported 32 residents to the warming center (Boyd County Convention and Arts Center), many of whom needed a lift to warmth outside of normal operation hours.
Pullem said the commissioners and mayor also showed collective leadership during the unprecedented inclement weather event that brought ice and snow in three separate waves.
Graese’s 30 years of Army experience kicked in, said Pullem, as he exhibited “a high level of professionalism” throughout the ordeal.
Commissioner Josh Blanton acknowledged the efforts weren’t perfect, as there’s always room to grow, but he and fellow commissioners Cheryl Spriggs, Marty Gute and Amanda Clark, along with Mayor Matt Perkins, all voiced how impressed they were with how so many people — affiliated with both the city and Boyd County — answered the call to action.
At least two Boyd County people died as a result of hypothermia last week. Perkins adjourned the meeting in memory of them.
Perkins and the commissioners dashed through old business, the consent agenda and new business in less than six minutes.
All five voted in approval of the following:
• Contract between the city and Southern Ohio Trenching & Excavating, Inc. decreased by $21,212 for the cured-in-place pipe point repairs project for the Department of Engineering.
• $218,640 agreement with GRW Engineers, Inc.; and increased the agreement by $33,770 regarding a contract to provide engineering services for the water treatment plant SCADA design for the Department of Engineering.
• Changes to the Ashland Sewer System ordinance (no fiscal impact)
Among the notable consent-agenda items were the following:
• $31,857.25 payment to Dixon Engineering, Inc. for project management services for the Summit Water Storage Tank.
• $107,692.20 payment to Frederick & May Construction Co., Inc. for the DeBord Terrace sidewalks, stairs and handrail project. It will be paid by Community Development Block Grant funds ($80,769.15) and Ashland Housing Authority ($26,923.05). Another payment ($21,800) was made for the same project, using Department of Housing and Urban Development CDBG funds.
• $198.668.77 payment to Orders Construction Co., Inc. for the water treatment plant SCADA & instrumentation replacement project.
• $115,029 to Southern Ohio Trenching & Excavating for the CIPP point repairs.
• $53,160.26 to Strand Associates, Inc. for engineering services dedicated to the wastewater treatment plant expansion and improvement projects.
• Appointment to the position of floodwall supervisor (salary $37,275; benefits $31,469).
• Acceptance of a $5,000 donation from the Boyd County Farm Bureau Federation to the Ashland Police Department; money will be used for the purchase of equipment.
