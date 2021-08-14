ASHLAND After being forced to a standstill in 2020, the City of Ashland has resumed the “fight on blight,” as Mayor Matthew B. Perkins called it.
At Thursday’s meeting, the city commission voted to award contracts to Bobby’s Mulch to knock down five condemned properties and one contract to to Lights Enterprises Inc. Originally, Womack Excavation — which has worked many city jobs over the last few years — was awarded the contracts but had to back out at the last minute.
The bids came at roughly the same price, according to Community Economic Development Director Chris Pullem.
Demolition was one of the big buzz words in the fiscal year 2022 budget, which set aside $2.75 million for demolition work. However, the vast majority of that money is going into the demolition of the G.B. Johnson Building to make way for a new convention center.
The other blighted properties will be addressed through a pot of $250,000.
Perkins said the effort to curb blighted properties in the city will help with opening up land for new home builds, which can feature houses that have modern amenities.
“I think this will attract a lot of young families to the city,” Perkins said. “This $250,000 is a lot, but really it’s a drop in the bucket.”
But a demo job — especially when there’s no asbestos in the mix — can be done fairly cheap, according to Pullem. He said the average cost for tearing down a house is somewhere in the ballpark of $5,400.
Pullem said right now, there are approximately 40 houses on the list to tear down — however, by the time they work the list, there will surely be more on it.
In 2019, 15 properties were completely demolished with 19 in the process by year’s end. In 2020, the budget crunch brought on by the COVID lockdowns brought destructions to a halt — six already well under way were wrapped up, but that’s it.
Pullem said the city is making up for lost time.
Upon teardown, the properties will have liens placed on them — when the property sells, Pullem said the city should recoup some of the teardown costs.
“One big misconception is that when we go in and demolish a condemned property, we become owner,” he said. “That’s not the case at all. We put a lien on the property and when it sells, the taxpayer is made whole. Or close to whole.”
Clearing the way for new house builds should improve property values in the neighborhood, according to Pullem.
Here’s what’s on the docket for demolition, plus city cost of the contract and title search:
Bobby’s Mulch Contracts
• 2140 Sellars Street: $5,075
• 3306 Simpson Road: $4,875
• 942 Belmont Street: $5,300
• 966-to-968 Belmont Street: $8,300
Lights Enterprise Contract
• 1109 29th Street: $6,600
