ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously to approve two zoning ordinance changes that could make way for bars and tattoo shops into the city.
Based on the recommendation of the planning commission — which voted 4-1 last month to recommend the changes, despite a brigade of Baptists (and friends) telling them otherwise — the commission voted to get the city in line with the county in regards to liquor zoning, in light of last election’s wet vote in Boyd County.
The line amendment would open the possibility for bars and taverns in business districts and distilleries in industrial zones.
The commission also voted unanimously to shrink the adult use ordinance — which currently precludes tattoo shops from opening within 500 feet of a church, school, library or anywhere children congregate — to 300 feet.
The vote is a compromise, after Commissioners Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs balked at a change to the ordinance that would’ve eliminated tattoo parlors from the designation. That change would’ve allowed the Midnite Tattoo Society to come to downtown Ashland.
As noted at last month’s planning commission meeting, Midnite Tattoo Society owner Garrett Carroll said the shrinkage doesn’t open up too much real estate downtown for a shop, thanks to Ashland’s southern sensibility of literally having a church on every corner.
Carroll pushed for a shrinkage to 100 feet.
During the city commission's public participation, Ashland resident Mark Maynard spoke to the commission. While vocal on the two zoning issues at the planning commission, he did not speak to either ordinance, but instead thanked the parks department for providing a tent for last weekend’s Amy for Africa wiffleball tournament.
However, before the commission voted, a man sitting next to Maynard stood up and asked if there would be any discussion on the issue — Mayor Matthew B. Perkins told the man the public participation portion of the meeting was closed.
Prior to wrapping up the business portion of the meeting to go into executive session, the same man asked why the Carrolls got to speak before the commission in a May meeting, but not he.
For the record, the Carrolls spoke during the public participation portion of that meeting, which in other jurisdictions is called the public comment section. That’s the part of the meeting set aside in order for any member of the public to voice their concerns before the governing body.
City Attorney Jim Moore clearly had enough, telling the man he should’ve spoken during the public comment section of the meeting.
“Each person spoke at the public hearing (the planning commission meeting) and those comments have been summarized and provided to the commission here today. They read through them. We’re not going to start a precedent of people commenting during the business portion of the meeting,” Moore said.
The man said he would bring more people to “open up the forum” when the commission does a second reading on the ordinances. Moore said that’s his right.
(606) 326-2653 |