ASHLAND The Ashland Board of City Commissioners had a special called meeting on Wednesday.
The city had a first reading to naming the Salvation Army of Ashland a sub-recipient of $10,000 from the 2019 program year community development block grant-CV funds. The money was funded with the 2019 CDBG-CV allocation.
The board of commissioners approved an ordinance that made an amendment between the city and HR Engineering, Inc. This is regarding Phase 2 stormwater compliance report and preparation and submission to the Kentucky Division of Water.
The annual contract is not to exceed $15,000.
There was also the approval of an ordinance between the city and Debcon, Inc. There will be an increase in the contracted amount for the 16th Street Plaza renovation project of $13,683.
The following items were declared surplus to be sold at a public auction:
• A 1997 Ford F-150 4x4 pick-up. The vehicle has 103,156 miles and needs costly repairs.
• A 2010 International 7400 truck. The vehicle has 99,374 miles and is in need of costly repairs.
• A 1988 Kalamazoo 2500B4 street painter. It has 2,292 miles and needs costly repairs.
• A 2000 Chevrolet 2500. It has 96,912 miles and needs costly repairs.
• A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. It has 145,777 miles and needs costly repairs.
• A 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. It needs costly repairs and has 165,193 miles.
• A 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. It is in need of costly repairs and has 137,048 miles.
• A 2004 Gator Made Utility Trailer that is no longer needed.
• A 2003 Chevrolet 1500 4x4 that is in need of costly repairs and has 97,282 miles.
• A 2002 Angle Trailer that is no longer needed.
• A 1986 Cronkhite Trailer that is no longer needed.
• A 2000 Ford Crown Victoria that is old and in need of costly repairs. It has 108,163 miles.
• A 2004 John Deere Gator that is old and no longer needed.
• A 1900 Caterpillar V80D Forklift that is old and no longer needed.
• Various Meter parts, flanged valves, brass fittings and fire check valves that are no longer needed.
• A 2004 Ford cut-away bus that has reached usefulness and has been replaced.
• A 2009 Chevy cut-away bus with 313,078 miles that has reached usefulness.
The city had the first reading for an ordinance authoring an agreement between the city and Bare Properties, LLC regarding a parking and construction encroachment on 8th Street at 739 Carter Avenue on the city’s right-of-way. There is no financial impact. This ordinance is extending contract time only.
The last item on the agenda was a discussion of the health insurance benefits. Mayor Steve Gilmore addressed the topic, stating the city finance department was working with other finance professionals on the matter.