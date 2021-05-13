ASHLAND While it’s easy to get lost in the sizzle from Thursday’s meeting, the Ashland City Commission was cooking up a lot of bacon, too.
Perhaps a food analogy is inappropriate, considering many of the meeting’s allocations went into sewage.
With 17 items under new business, seven were dealing with the Department of Utilities. Total costs of all the projects is $262,705.56 from the utility fund.
City Manager Mike Graese said the projects are the culmination of a long-term strategy seen in last May’s $11.5 million bond passed by the commission for upgrades to the water and sewage systems.
“This is reflective of a long-term investment we’re making into our utilities,” he said. “We’re looking at it from both what we immediately need and a broader strategic outlook.”
Graese said, “What we’re seeing here is our departments executing some of these projects.”
Included in last year’s bond are projects that have already been completed, such as the Summit Tank interior coating (which turned into a much bigger job) and updates to the water filter in the treatment plant. Other projects, such as the SCADA system at the water plant, are nearing completion, according to Utilities Director Mark Hall.
One project — the Simpson Road water line replacement — actually saw a $110,000 savings for the city, which the Commission approved first reading. While not paid out of the utility bond — it’s from the approximately $1 million the commission sets aside for water line replacement each year — the savings helps with other waterline projects, Hall said.
“We were able to move water main, so that saved on concrete,” he said.
Sewage pump stations were the big entrees on the menu, with $33,368 for repair to the 6th Street pump station, $20,350 for the station controls at the 5th Street station and $110,210 for a pump replacement at the 26th Street pump.
Hall said each of these projects is just a piece of needs to come to get the city’s pump stations updated. For instance, the 26th Street pump station is actually slated for a full rehabilitation which last year’s utility bond pegged at around $970,000.
“Replacing the pump is a step, but it’s just a fraction of what we need to do,” Hall said. “There’s the controls and the plumping inside the stations, too.”
The average service life — meaning, how long before a repair — is about five to six years, Hall said. Now that depends on multiple factors, like flow. The Ashland sewer system is combined, which means storm and sewage water are mixed together — that can make the pumps work harder, according to Hall.
“It can be like pumping sandpaper,” he said. “It depends on what type of debris gets into the system.”
Control upgrades at the 5th Street station will help prolong pump life, according to Hall. Right now, the pumps will turn on and off depending on the water level, much like how the fuel gauge works in a gas tank. The new system will be an adjustment of the flow — the sewage will constantly run, but there won’t be the starts and stops, Hall said.
Another investment will be $81,753 into “reagentless chlorine analyzers” which automatically measure the chlorine levels in the water distribution system, Hall said. There’s already some in place, which frees up time from having to manually measure the levels — Hall said this push towards automation is part of helping maintain compliance with an agreed order with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Finally, there’s been an $8,174 change increase in the SCADA system upgrade at the water treatment plant, raising the contract price to $3.27 million, still about $140,000 less than what was listed in the utility bond.
When questioned about the change order by City Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, Graese said the adjustment was for a new valve actuator to be moved in the system due to the size of the valve and how it had to fit into the system. A valve actuator is a mechanism to open and shut a valve.
In the grand scheme of the SCADA update, it would allow the valve to be automatically opened and closed with the press of a button, rather than manually. The plant was largely manual prior to the updates.
(606) 326-2653 |