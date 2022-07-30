ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the a portion of Bath Avenue and adjoining streets ahead of the expansion of King’s Daughter Medical Center.
Once the ordinance comes up next month for final approval, Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets and 23rd Street between Bath and Central avenues would be to enable the expansion of the hospital’s emergency room and imaging departments.
An unnamed alley running parallel to Bath and Central in the same block will also be closed.
Mike Layne, representing KDMC at the meeting, told the commission that if permitting goes through for the project in a timely fashion, construction will begin Sept. 1, with a groundbreaking sometime next month.
Katherine Utsinger of the Department of Community and Economic Development told the commission that there would be access for the First Church of the Nazarene, which shares a property line with the hospital.
On Friday, the commission briefly convened to finalize the votes on a $4,600 demolition of a blighted property on Eltura Street, a mutual aid agreement with Ashland Fire and Boyd Emergency Management, a school resource officer contract between Ashland Police and Ashland Independent School District (the district would reimburse 50% of the salary for the officer), 48 hours of leave for first responders to critical incidents, and an $80,000 fence at the tennis/pickleball courts.
They also approved first reading Friday on naming the western portion of the riverfront “Poage Landing Park” and the eastern portion “Port of Ashland,” after a lively discussion Thursday in chambers.
Here are some other highlights from this week’s city commission meeting:
• The city commission approved an amendment to the economic development incentives program, establishing criteria for applications from businesses and a committee to review said applications.
• The city commission finalized the purchase of 120 20th Street at the cost of $60,000, in order to make way for a new building for the streets department.
• The commission finalized a bid for $599,806.25 awarded to BLK Construction LLC for concrete and repair work coming through the departments of public services and the utilities department. The monies will be coming from the utility fund.
• During commissioners’ comments, Mayor Matt Perkins congratulated Commissioner Josh Blanton on the birth of his son recently. He also extended thoughts and prayers to those affected in the floods down south.
• Picking up on the birth of his son, Blanton said his father-in-law was very impressed with the community when he came into visit for the birth. He also recounted an event he attended at Broadway Square featuring two locals who went on to work at NASA.
• Commissioner Marty Gute said demolition on the old Ashland Oil building was going quick and he was pleased with the progress, noting that the building saw another floor demolished since he took a brief tour of the site with The Daily Independent earlier in the week. Spriggs mentioned Gute’s comments regarding a Led Zeppelin concert he attended in 1969 that appeared in the article. Gute replied, “I went to that concert and woke up 10 years later with a wife and two kids.”
• AmVets representative Mike Wurts said he’s going to be pushing his organization to hold a conference at the Delta, after stating he recently won an award from it for volunteerism and had a new pin his hat to show for it.
Perkins joked that if Wurts can get the conference to come to Ashland he’d “put a pin in his head for it. Not your hat, but your actual head.”
• City Manager Mike Graese said the grates at the raw water intake plant are in the best condition it’s been in a long time, and he did issue a “kudos.”