ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission finalized a 2.9% pay adjustment for city workers, effectively raising wages to meet the inflation rate.
The move has been described by city officials as overdue and necessary to allow workers to maintain the same buying power. Last year, the city commission hoped to reinstitute the adjustment, but chose not to due to concerns about the budget in the age of COVID.
Big shortfalls never materialized and the city's finance department was able to find the cash — the adjustment would amount to $377,607 in wages and $135,421 in benefits for all full-time positions, based on if all positions are filled.
Under new business, the commission went to work on a couple of Community Development Block Grants, which saw the approval of action plans to be submitted to HUD for improvements in infrastructure, housing, code enforcement, senior services and homeless services.
Both ordinances passed on the first reading.
Here are some other ordinances took up and approved in new business:
• The city also approved a $30,750 change order on a 250 sewer line on Blackburn Avenue, raising the total cost of the contract to $702,579.98.
• Entering a $41,870.40 contract for flooring at the Shelter of Hope, to be paid for out the CDBG funds.
• Pegging the city occupational and profit taxes deadline to when taxes are due.
• Approved a $264,499.20 contract for sludge removal with Rumpke, which works out to $15.28 for removal (a 28-cent increase) and $24.08-per-ton tipping fee, which is the fee required for disposing of waste in a landfill (a $3.08 increase).
• Entered into a the purchase of 750 tons of salt from Morton Salt at $90.50 a ton, a $28.00 increase. This is a result of a Kentucky League of Cities bid on April 7, 2021.
