ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission unanimously approved an $88 million budget Thursday, along with a department shuffle that created a few new managerial positions.
Prior to approving the budget, the city commissioners lavished the Finance Department with praise, commending department heads Tony Grubb and Michelle Veach for cobbling together a budget with limited manpower and some last-minute additions prior to the vote.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the department "worked year-round and saved serious money for the taxpayers."
Reflecting on the budget that's about to expire, Perkins said the city has delivered on its promises to the people of Ashland.
"We said we'd work on infrastructure. We've done it. We said we would work on parks. We've done it. We said we'd work on public safety — we're doing it," Perkins said. "When we passed last year's budget, we told the city staff that it would be a lot to accomplish in a year. They knocked it out of the park."
Commissioners Josh Blanton and Cheryl Spriggs credited past commissions for frugal decisions over the years that have placed the city with minimal debt compared to other municipalities.
One part of the new budget — to be finalized Friday morning — that Perkins pointed out was the $2 million allocated for economic development. Spriggs called it a first for the city.
While the commissioners sang the praises of the budget, a shuffling of various city positions saw some comments reflecting skeptical yes votes.
Under the shuffle, a new Alcohol Beverage Control administrator position would be created, taking the load of that job off the police department. The city would also see a public works director and a parks director, each at $119,684 per year salary.
Also, a new position of asset manager — to keep tabs on the city's inventory of supplies — was also created.
Prior to casting a yes vote, Commissioner Josh Blanton said while he thought the current regime of pairing parks with human resources was unconventional he didn't see why a director position should be created when there's only 12 full-time employees servicing 13 parks.
"I just don't understand the benefit of that," Blanton said.
Spriggs said she was the lone voice of dissent on the commission years ago when the city consolidated the two departments.
"I never thought that was a good idea," Spriggs said. "I thought combining those two was a bad move and we have problems now because of it. We've always made use of seasonal help because there's not enough work in the winter."
However, Spriggs did take issue with the asset manager position, questioning how creating a position to oversee inventory will save the city money.
"What are they going to do when they inventory everything?" Spriggs said. "I will be watching this closely to see how this works."
Commissioner Marty Gute said he fully supported both moves.
"I'm sure that the asset manager won't be sitting on his ass-et," Gute said. "And parks was never meant to be combined with human resources. These are both great for our city."
The commission voted unanimiously to approve the positions, despite the concerns raised by Blanton and Spriggs. Commissioner Amanda Clark was not in attendance.
Here are some other highlights from the commission meeting:
• Perkins issued a proclamation for public information officer Michelle Grubb, for all her work in marketing and rebranding the city. Grubb will soon be leaving her post, Perkins noted.
• AmVets representative Mike Wurts said the state organization is looking into holding a convention at the Delta Hotel in Ashland — he jokingly told the commission to be prepared for "250 drunken sailors and soldiers" in the downtown, causing an uproar of laughter.
• Brandy Clark, with Visit AKY, thanked the city for help with Firkin Fest and stated there will be events at Broadway Square every weekend for the rest of the summer. On Saturday, there will be a showing of the 1991 classic "Father of the Bride" starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.
• The commission passed on first reading a $36,600 contract for sidewalk repair to combat trip hazards created by tree roots growing beneath city sidewalks.
• The city approved a $399,923 project for engineering on the downtown streetscape project, of which the city will be on the hook for nearly $80,000, with the rest coming through a grant.
• The city approved the purchase of a new garage door system at Central Fire Station in the amount of $425,833.60.
• The word "echoed" was used three times — twice by City Manager Mike Graese and once by Commissioner Gute.
• Blanton warned the public about fireworks use, stating he had a "very pregnant wife at home" and the quiet in his southside neighborhood is very important to him. He also stated people should also be considerate of veterans, pets and "people with sensory issues" before stating there are ordinances on the books regarding fireworks.
• The commission approved a 7% cost-of-living adjustment for the Police Department and a 7% increase in the pensions for the fire department and the utility department.
