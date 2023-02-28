ASHLAND Despite the pomp and circumstance surrounding his retirement Tuesday, Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray stayed humble to the end.
"I didn't do a single one of these projects; the guys standing here did. I don't take credit for anything — it was their blood, sweat and tears," Ray said. "I'm thankful for the Lord who guided me and directed me."
The retirement marks the close of a 32-year, 24-day career at the fire department.
At Tuesday's retirement ceremony, deputy fire chief Steve Alley — who played master of ceremonies at the event — called Ray "an incredible mentor, who led by example based upon his faith and is a steadfast servant of Christ."
Alley, who is set to become the next fire chief, said looking back on Ray's tenure as chief, it will probably be "one of the most prosperous times for our department."
Captain Richard Carr, president of the fireman's local, said "success is measured by the projects we championed."
"You've made a huge difference in the department and it shows in the values you have instilled in us," Carr said. "As the union president, I can say you've always shown me great respect and have kept an open door for us."
City Manager Mike Graese called Ray "one of the most humble, selfless servants I have met both in my military and my civilian life."
"As a city manager and as citizen, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you," Graese said.
Commissioner Marty Gute said he and Ray were part of a small neighborhood Bible study back in the early 2000s, where about 10 families would get together, eat and study the Word. Then they'd go out and call on neighbors in need.
"I saw faith in action," Gute said. "I can't think of a more consistently faithful and Godly man."
Ray received a plaque from the local, a picture showing the old fire department and how it looks now from the city and a shadow box containing a photograph of the fire truck fleet taken on the riverfront, as well as helmet fronts for each rank Ray held as he worked his way up the ladder at the department.
"On the front of the helmet is the position you hold and your department," Alley said. "And on the back is your last name. We teach our firemen to not do anything that disrespects the front of the helmet, or the name on the back."
Alley added, "And, from start to finish, Chief Ray has always upheld that."
At the end of the presentation, Ray was presented a brand new wood chipper as a going-away present, evidently from the guys at the station. Ray has quite a few trees at his house, so the wood chipper would keep him busy in retirement.
That prompted Ray to thank his wife, Shelly, who was in attendance.
"I couldn't do this without you," he said. "I needed that support."
"You complete me," Shelly said. "We do this together."
