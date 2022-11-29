RUSSELL Following a bit of bickering over a $2,700 reimbursement to Revitalize Russell from the city for Thursday’s Christmas Parade, the city attorney of Russell told the council that the Revitalize Russell Committee is pulling out of Railroad Days in 2023.
Tracy Frye, who double-hats as the city attorney and a Revitalize Russell member, told the council the committee unanimously voted for the move due to the lack of support from the council.
She pointed to the treatment of Revitalize member Kristie Patterson, who proposed the reimbursement on the Christmas parade, as proof that the city doesn’t support their efforts after the council voted 4-2 to pay only half the bill.
That’s after Frye told the council that the committee could pay the entire Christmas event out of pocket, to which Councilman Ryan Biederman said they should if they can.
Outgoing councilwoman Sissy Shaffer asked if the city actually respects Revitalize Russell, since it’s unwilling to kick in any cash.
After Frye’s statement that the Railroad Days was off the table — Mayor Ron Simpson said it costing $40,000 to $50,000 to put on — Shaffer said she misunderstood the request and thought Patterson was only asking for the half.
“Maybe I’m getting too old and maybe it’s a good thing I’m on the way out,” Shaffer said. “This was an honest mistake and I only thought you were asking for half.”
Frye said the committee members have paid out of pocket to cover events like Railroad Days and the parade.
Current budget for events in the city is set at $25,000 — so far, the city hasn’t spent any of it in the fiscal year that started in July 2022.
Councilman Vincenzo Fressola said during discussions about Railroad Days, the proposed money from the city requested by Revitalize Russell quadrupled to $27,000.
“Our events budget is only $25,000, so I didn’t know how we would cover that anyways,” he said.
Councilman Butch Meadows told Frye that he didn’t blame the RR committee, then proposed paying for the other half of the parade bill. Biederman said he didn’t understand the tension over the Christmas parade since the city was “being a team player by contributing half.”
“The first duty of local government is for roads, water lines and other services,” he said. “My motion to pay half wasn’t an attack on anybody. I just don’t think we should just aimlessly throw money at anyone who wants to put on an event.”
Fressola asked why the Russell Tourism Board — which he said had the same members as Revitalize Russell — didn’t bring the Christmas contribution up in advance.
Frye said the board doesn’t have any funding, as it is not funded by the tax base but by the hotel tax.
“That board doesn’t have any money at all,” she said.
After some back and forth, the council voted 5-1 to approve the payment of the other half of the Christmas Parade contribution, with Biederman voting against it.
The topic of Railroad Days, which Simpson said he has to appoint a committee for, wasn’t brought back up.
The next city council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council voted to approve a zoning plan to allow for a condo subdivision on some property formerly owned by Ron Cartee. Under the plan, 12 condos would be built off Patton Drive, with eight falling in the city of Russell and four in Boyd County. The city would have to supply a water line rated for fire suppression to the lots. Fressola, who abstained from the vote, said he wanted to make sure the city shares the cost with entities outside the city on the waterline. Phillip Biggs, of the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, said the city is on the hook because it supplies water to properties outside the city lines, but funds from the federal government should cover it.
• The council voted on first reading to annex the former AK Steel property into the city, so it would be included on the tax rolls and so any firefighting done on the property would be paid for through taxes.