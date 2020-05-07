ASHLAND The city approved selling a municipal bond of up to $11,550,000 in Thursday's meeting.
The item detailed that the city would sell the bond and receive a principal amount of $10.5 million, but this could be adjusted. It could increase or decrease by $1,050,000. This money has already been divided among 12 projects in water and sewer.
The city will sell the bond to an investor and pay the money back plus interest over an extended period of time. This bond will have an all-inclusive interest rate of 3.5% over the next 20 years. The city will be paying $3,942,458 in interest over the lifespan of the bond.
“It’s like buying a house,” said Mayor Steve Gilmore. “You get a mortgage and then you pay them back every month.”
The city plans to use the bond for the following:
• Water Treatment Plant filter upgrades ($845,300)
• Replacement of the filter media for the Water Treatment Plant ($150,000)
• Upgrades to the Water Treatment Plant (SCADA) for $3,419,507
• Florida Street pump station upgrades ($38,000)
• Baugess Drive pump station ($38,000)
• Repair/replacement 42-inch raw water line ($200,000)
• 26th Street pump station rehab ($970,000)
• Summit tank interior coating ($550,000)
• New Acti Flo tube settlers ($150,000)
• New pump station on Johnson Fork and Catlettsburg Creek ($75,000)
• Debord Hill mixer and blower upgrade ($1 million)
• 13th Street above ground water storage tank ($1.5 million)
The next city commission meeting will be at noon on Thursday, May 14.