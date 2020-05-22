ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear announced $300 million to city and county governments on Wednesday.
The city will be submitting an application for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The fund was made to reimburse local governments for expenses incurred in response to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19. It will be administered by the Department for Local Government.
“We are looking forward to the positive impact (this could have) on budget challenges,” said City Manager Mike Graese.
If awarded, the city could use the money for expenses necessary to comply with public health guidelines. The funding is given to city and county governments based on population size according to the most recent census.
Guidelines include expenses that fit the following:
- Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID–19.
- Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27.
- Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1 and ends on Dec. 30.
“It’s very difficult to keep everything balanced and we are doing everything we can,” said Mayor Steve Gilmore. “Obviously, this from the governor and the state of Kentucky will go a long way of helping our deficits. It’s a blessing coming into our community.”
Eligible reimbursements were listed as:
- The purchase of personal protective equipment for health and safety employees
- Expenses for communication and enforcement by governments for COVID-19-related public health orders
- Expenses for food delivery to nursing homes and vulnerable populations
- Improvements necessary for public employees to telework to comply with public health precautions
- Expenses for disinfection of public spaces and facilities
- Payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services and similar employees who dedicated substantial time to mitigating or responding to the public health emergency.
“We are in a tough situation,” said Gilmore.
A detailed list of eligible expenses and guidelines are listed on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website.
Visit kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.