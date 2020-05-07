ASHLAND The City of Ashland is looking at 15 staff layoffs because of the financial impact of COVID-19, as announced at Thursday’s Board of City Commissioners meeting. However, a few may return to work when the city building reopens. The other positions are the following:
• Administrative assistant in the city manager’s office
• Receptionist in the community and economic development department
• Payroll specialist II in finance
• Three customer service representatives in finance (these employees will return to work when the city building reopens
• Occupational/net profit tax clerk
• Two maintenance workers in parks and recreation (and one that will not be refilled)
• Two maintenance workers (streets)
• Mechanic in public service (Central Garage)
• Operator III in wastewater collection
• Operator in sewer plant
“We’re all tore up about this,” City Manager Mike Graese said. “It hurts me personally that people think this is just a butcher knife going out. These are people’s lives. We know that.”
Benefit and staff adjustments were tabled until the next regularly scheduled meeting (next Thursday).
Consent Agenda item No. 3, which detailed a recommendation to make adjustments to the city health plan, was tabled after commissioner Amanda Clark spoke up, saying she didn’t feel comfortable voting on the item. The adjustments would increase the cost and reduce the benefits of city employees except for the union employees of the Ashland Fire Department. The item stated the changes were reviewed and recommended by the Insurance Committee for the commission and could save the city approximately $712,526.88.
Mayor Steve Gilmore asked to pull the item from the consent agenda until the next meeting.
The item included the following changes:
• For those on an employee-only plan, the health only would increase $10 (from $25 to $35) per paycheck. For health and dental, it would increase $13.78 from $27 to $40.78 per check.
• For those on an employee-plus-one plan, the health only would increase $15 from $50 to $65. The health and dental plan would jump from $54 to $75.54.
• For those on a family health plan, the health only would go from %70 to $90. Health and dental would be $103.72 instead of $75.
As noted by Clark, insurance plan changes have been under consideration long before the coronavirus-related budget crisis.
The item noted this would include any current employee who was hired prior to March 1, 2018, who has a spouse that waives their employer’s plan and onto the city plan. This will increase from $27 per paycheck to $35.
The item also contained a medical deductible and out-of-pocket increase. Those are as follows:
• The medical deductible would increase from $1,000 to $1,5000 for an individual.
• The medical deductible will increase from $2,000 to $3,000 for a family.
• The maximum out-of-pocket cost would change from $3,000 to $3,500 for an individual.
• The maximum out-of-pocket cost would change from $6,000 to $7,000 for a family.
The change in benefits would also include the cut of the health reimbursement the city provided the workers. This would cease for the calendar year 2021, but all balances would remain available for city employees until they have been used.
“We do have insurance consultants coming in to work with our finance department to review the hard work they have put in to look at any avenue to save money for the total operation of the city and our employees,” said Gilmore.