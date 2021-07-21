CATLETTSBURG Boyd County citizens need to fill out surveys regarding what time and effort they put in helping their families and neighbors in the clean-up following last winter’s apocalyptic ice storm.
In order to help cover the cost for the county, the surveys will reduce the portion the county has to kick in on the effort. They are available on the Boyd Emergency Management Facebook page, the Judge-Executive website and the Fiscal Court website.
Laurel Matula, a grant consultant brought in to oversee the funding of the clean-up, said clean-up of debris is “just about finished” and funding from the federal government should be in the state’s coffers within days.
At Tuesday’s Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting, Matula said the state and feds will pay 87% of the cost of the clean-up, but the remaining 13% could add up on the county’s end. Here’s where it gets weird, according to Matula:
“The federal government pays for volunteers,” she said. “Basically, the federal government encourages volunteers in disaster relief because its cheaper than contractor work. In order to encourage volunteerism, the federal government will pay a portion, or in some cases, all of the remaining 13% that the local government has to pay.”
Matula said there’s no doubt the people of Boyd County put in their volunteer hours — from cooking at the warming center to helping out neighbors to donating food to delivering debris to the road department. Even picking up one’s own debris out of their yard and taking it to the road department is viewed as volunteer work, according to Matula.
The problem is, there needs to be documentation, according to Matula. That’s where the surveys come in.
“If a tree falls in a forest, does it make a sound?” she said. “In my world, the real question is, if a tree falls in a forest and there’s no documentation, did it really fall? We need stacks of documentation, and right now we don’t have enough.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said citizens need to fill out these surveys to save taxpayer money.
In other news on the clean-up effort, Chaney said mulch from the downed trees should be ready for public pick-up in early to mid-August. Ditch cleaning is still under way. Anyone who still needs to offload debris needs to call the road department at (606) 928-5272. The absolute final deadline is July 31.
