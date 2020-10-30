CATLETTSBURG It was only a short ride to the Boyd County clink for one woman Wednesday in the parking lot of Tri-State Pawn, according to court records.
But troubles really started when the suspect, 35-year-old Charleen A. Draucker, tried to hide meth and Xanax inside her boots to smuggle into the jail, an arrest citation states.
Ashland Police found the woman high in the parking lot with an outstanding warrant in Ohio, to boot, records show.
Draucker was charged with first-degree promoting contraband, public intoxication, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and third-degree possession of a substance.
Jail records show Draucker was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
