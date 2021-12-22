ASHLAND The City of Ashland pitched the idea of narrowing down Winchester Avenue, constructing roundabouts and converting spaces to rear-angled parking Wednesday to the general public.
In an information session attended by downtown business owners and concerned citizens, City Manager Mike Graese said potential funding sources from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the KYOVA Metro Planning Organization are looking more likely.
The idea was originally floated in April of this year in a presentation given by Palmer Engineering to the city commission.
Graese said the elements of the proposal have led to a lot of buzz in traffic circles.
“It’s my understanding that this plan would be the first time in the state that all three of these components — the roundabouts, rear-angled parking and the road diet (narrowing down) — will be implemented on the same street,” Graese said. “This is a chance for us to be a leader in the state and I know, on the state level, people are excited about this project.”
With engineer Stephen Sewell on hand to answer the public’s questions about the potential $3.2 million “between the curbs” project, the public had many, many questions about the proposal.
Downtown real estate tycoon Paul Castle (who also sits on the planning commission) had his shares of concerns, mainly about pedestrian safety. He asked with the absence of lights, how could pedestrians get across the street — Sewell said the roundabouts will slow traffic naturally and the nature of the beast would require cars to yield before entering, creating “natural gaps” for pedestrians to get across.
Castle also questioned the lack of a roundabout on 16th Street and Winchester. It was left out due to the encroachment of Broadway Square. He said by having no roundabout at 16th Street, a motorist could “sling shot” out of the 15th Street roundabout and pick up speed before the 17th Street roundabout.
Sewell said the back-in parking will cause motorists to stop, negating the potential for folks to put the hammer down on the straight. He also said necking down the street will cause people to naturally drive slower.
Ashland Alliance Director Tim Gibbs chimed in, pointing out people are already gunning it on Winchester Avenue to make it through the lights before they turn red.
City Commissioners Amanda Clark, Marty Gute, Josh Blanton and Cheryl Spriggs were present. After Clark called for action after decades of putting in an improvement, City Attorney Jim Moore said that because there was a quorum of elected officials and the session wasn’t an official meeting, the elected officials couldn’t advocate for the project.
This led to either disregard to the instruction on the part of Gute (and, to a degree, Spriggs) toward the end of the session, or an awkward prologue prior to making a statement.
“I’m just speaking as a private citizen who has counted the parking spaces and not as a city commissioner,” Blanton said at one point.
Holly Blevins, a concerned citizen originally from California and President of Ashland Pride, asked what the plan was for handicapped parking in the proposal.
Sewell said he didn’t have that information specifically, but it is something they would look at. The idea is to provide handicapped parking on each block, on both sides of the street. He then looked at the model on the posterboard behind him and counted 19 spaces — roughly in line with what’s available now.
During some down time when Sewell and some city staff were trying to cranking up a video showing traffic models of the proposal, Blevins declared her support of the plan, stating in her hometown of Huntington Beach, California, the downtown set-up was roughly the same sans the roundabouts.
She said there weren’t any problems.
“Do pedestrians have the right-of-way?” asked Joy Castle, Paul Castle’s wife.
“Yes,” Blevins said.
Richard Ritchie, owner of Whit’s Custard on Winchester Avenue, asked what the plan was for deliveries. Sewell said the idea would be for deliveries to local businesses to be done from side streets, but that’s something that would have to be worked out in final engineering after meeting with local businesses.
Brian Clark, a former Ashland Police officer, asked about how much safety played a role in the design. Sewell said the first priority was traffic flow, but once the design was coming together it became apparent the roundabouts would make Winchester safer.
“We wouldn’t design something that isn’t safe,” Sewell said.
Toward the end of the meeting, Joy Castle began to voice her concerns about pedestrian safety, stating the current situation on Winchester is basically “playing Frogger.” She said she worried the idea of crossing in traffic gaps will lead to the same situation and asked for signage and other measures such as flashing lights. Sewell replied that there will be signs.
Amanda Clark asked for a straw poll from the citizens at the meeting, asking all in support of the proposal to raise their hands. Most did. Paul Castle made it known he was on the fence.
“I have to really look at all this,” he said. “You got to remember, I have to sell this to potential tenants.”
After the meeting, Ritchie told The Daily Independent he’s fairly supportive of the proposal, as long as the delivery situation is worked out.
“Something needs to be done,” he said. “Right now, it’s a drag race between lights out there.”
Joy Castle said she’s “almost sold on it,” but she would like to see more emphasis on pedestrian safety. Brandy Clark, the tourism director of Ashland and the co-owner of the GC Murphy building, said she’s “100% supportive” of the proposal, stating she’s excited for it to get started.
The next step heading into the new year is securing funding from KYTC and KYOVA for final engineering, according to Graese.
