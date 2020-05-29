ASHLAND According to a Cinemark spokesperson, the Movies 10 in Ashland may not open until July. A reopening date for all Cinemark theaters is to be determined.
“As discussed on a liquidity strategy call with investors in April, Cinemark is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date, contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content,” the spokesperson said.
Cinemark closed all of its Kentucky theaters in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important to note that the theatrical exhibition’s return to ‘normalcy’ may span multiple months, driven by staggered theater openings due to government limits, reduced operating hours, lingering social distancing and a ramp-up of consumer comfort with public gatherings,” the spokesperson said.
The first scheduled major release is Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” set for July 17.
Here is the current content schedule for the remainder of 2020, provided by Cinemark:
• July 17: Tenet
• July 24: Mulan
• Aug. 7: SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
• Aug. 14: WW84
• Sept. 4: The Quiet Place Part II
• Sept. 11: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
• Oct. 16: Halloween Kills
• Nov. 6: Black Widow
• Nov. 20: Soul
• Nov. 27: No Time To Die!
• Dec. 18: West Side Story
• Dec. 25: Maverick