A man busted in Ashland over the summer in a Secret Service sting pleaded guilty this week to a charge of crossing state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct.
Charles P. Endreola, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for a 6.5 year prison sentence. Endreola is set for sentencing on May 23.
Per his plea agreement, agents with the Secret Service posed as a 14-year-old girl on the Internet in August 2022. Endreola contacted the “girl” and made sexual advances towards her, court records show.
On Aug. 12, he drove from Cincinnati to meet the “girl” only to be arrested by authorities.
Two other men, both from the local area, were also picked up in stings that weekend.
While the Secret Service is mostly known for protecting the President and other national leaders, it was set up in 1865 to combat counterfeiting. It wasn’t until the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901 that the service began fulltime protection details.
To this day, the agency is still combating counterfeiting and other financial crimes, including cyber crimes such as hacking and cryptocurrency frauds.
In 1994, Congress mandated the Secret Service provide assistance to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.