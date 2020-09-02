CATLETTSBURG Two Cincinnati-area men accused of being at the center of a large meth seizure last week have been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
The duo was popped Aug. 26 after Boyd County Sheriff’s narcotics investigators set up a buy for 4 ounces of meth, according to police. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods estimated the street value of the drugs to be more than $10,000.
Lamon G. Tolbert, 26, of Hebron, and Benjamin Houston, 30, of Cincinnati, were each indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine greater than 2 grams. Both are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $50,000 bonds.
Trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth is a class C felony, which carries with it between five and 10 years in prison.
The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Tolbert, which means if convicted of the charge, he could face more jail time.
According to the grand jury findings, Tolbert was convicted in 2016 on charges of fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value. In 2012, he was convicted on a first-degree wanton endangerment and retaliating against a participant in a legal process.
