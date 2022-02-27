Roaming the same hallways, playing on the same playground and eating in the same cafeteria that a kid you didn't know also did, some five and a half decades ago in the former Oakview Elementary School building in Ashland, isn't likely to be heard when talking about a couple getting married, three time zones, and 2,150 miles away in Idaho.
But that is exactly what happened with Bob Cignoni, and Linda Dowdy Cignoni from Grapeview, Washington, in the Olympic Peninsula, 37 miles west of Tacoma.
Through their many years at Oakview, Putnam Junior High School and Paul Blazer High School, the two members of PBHS’s Class of 1968 never met, but nearly did one fateful day at Blazer. “I saw this long-haired girl, standing, talking to some other people, and I turned to my friend and I asked him, I said, ‘Who is that over there?,’ and he said, ‘Oh, that's Linda Dowdy.'” And I thought, 'oh, that's Frank's daughter.' I didn't know her. To this day I can't remember what she looked like from back then, I mean when I saw her.
“Yeah, she was beautiful. That's why I asked 'who's that girl over there,'” Bob said.
He thinks that was in their senior year. And the chances of meeting Linda were quickly dwindling because Bob left Ashland in the summer of 1968 and never returned. Well, other than to visit family and friends.
“I went to Massachusetts. I was actually going to Florida, but I took a wrong turn,” Bob joked. He moved in with his father's parents in Springfield, his birthplace. “I only spent about a year of my childhood there. Dad was in the Navy and we wound up in Norfolk, Virginia. W
“e actually moved to Ashland on Labor Day weekend of ’53, so I was 3 years old when we moved to Ashland,” Bob said, adding, “I've lived in eight states. I've lived in some big cities, and medium cities, and small towns, and I've lived out in the country about four times. So, you know, I got quite a varied background.”
“Bob's father (Bill Cignoni) remodeled our house,” Linda said. “He was a contractor, and we lived on Griffith Street. He remodeled our kitchen, built on an extra bedroom, and dug out a basement for us. So I knew who Bob was, and my dad was his insurance man. So I knew where he lived because sometimes I would ride in the car with my dad when he went to collect insurance, but I didn't know much about him. See, I was kind of a prude in high school and Bob was one of the bad boys! I was a good Southern Baptist girl that wasn't going to hang around with that wild boy. … I was very shy and introverted.”
They were kind of like Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's characters in Grease, Sandy and Danny.
“Yeah, that's what it was like. That's what I would compare it to, absolutely,” Linda said. “I will say he acts like a bad boy, but he's really got a huge heart. He just doesn't want everybody to know that.”
Like Bob, Linda was divorced when she met Bob in 2010 a month before her father, Frank Dowdy, died.
“I was reconnecting with all kinds of people on Facebook. You know, once I got on there, all my classmates that I remembered, and Bob's name came up, and I knew who he was so I explained who I was, and that's how we connected,” Linda said. “We would send messages back and forth for quite a while, and then he started calling every once in a while, and that became more frequent.”
Linda flew into Louisville to attend her father's funeral in Ashland in September 2010. She was living then in Tonasket, Washington, about 20 miles from Canada. After driving back to Louisville, Linda and Bob finally met in person before her flight home.
“We went out to dinner and talked till the wee hours of the morning and then I didn't see him again,” she said. “After that is when he started calling though. And so we would talk on the phone for hours, and I suggested, ‘Why don't you come out for New Year’s, because I was there by myself.
“So he came out and was going to stay for a week and ended up staying two and a half weeks (laughter). I thought I was never going to get rid of him. Shortly after that we decided that he was going to move to Tonasket. He moved up and he got here Feb. 5, 2011, and we got married on May 14, 2011. So we went to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and got married (on May 14, 2011).”
And the wedding site brought back memories of the places where they didn't know each other decades earlier.
“We stayed in a bed and breakfast and got married. The bed and breakfast was a old schoolhouse, cause we went to Oakview together, and we went to Putnam together and went to high school together,” said Linda. The couple got married where the bell is at the top of the schoolhouse about 30 miles from Spokane, Washington.
“I've been in health care my whole life,” Linda said. She started out as an X-ray technician. “I trained at King’s Daughters and then when I started working, I worked at Ironton General (hospital) before they closed and tore that down.”
Linda's sister lived in Tucson and Linda moved to the Grand Canyon state in 1978.
“I was married at the time, and my husband was a union electrician. So we moved to Tucson and that's where we raised the boys. I moved back to Ashland for about three years (around 2008-2010) because my mother (Jean Dowdy) had dementia, and my dad needed help before he passed away, with her.”
Mrs. Dowdy and Bob's mother, Helen Cignoni, both worked at Ashland's iconic department store Parsons. Mrs. Dowdy was the director of Stationers for a long time also.
“When she retired she was on the board at King’s Daughters for many years and was the president of King’s Daughters auxiliary until she got ill,” Linda said of her mother. When Mrs. Dowdy's condition became worse she went to live in King's Daughters and Sons Home in Ashland.
“She started forgetting everybody. I decided to move back to Arizona, where my boys were. Then I was asked to come and interview for the job in Tonasket,” Linda said.
“We just never spoke,” Bob said. “We weren't in the same classes, we knew the same people, we just didn't run with the same crowds. We met on Facebook in August of 2010. She was living in Tonasket.”
Bob at that time had been living in Louisville since 1992.
“He was our insurance guy. I remember him from almost all my life,” Bob said of Mr. Dowdy, Linda's father, adding, “Yeah, he used to come by and collect the premium every month,”
Bob worked for several years at a print shop in New Albany, Indiana, across the river from Louisville. He also owned Ciggi Productions and spent a lot of time hauling a nifty looking trailer behind his pickup truck, full of dee-jay equipment and thousands of recordings he used while being the DJ for events, and he would occasionally make the trip across I-64 to be the DJ for events in the Ashland area.
Bob said Linda didn't accompany him on DJ jobs because he quit doing that after moving to Washington. Linda did see him at work a couple of times though.
“I dee-jayed for the hospital twice on Employee Appreciation Day.” That was at North Valley Hospital in Tanasket when Linda was the hospital CEO. Since then Linda has retired from a rewarding career in healthcare.
The couple still have relatives in Kentucky and the Tri-State. Bob's sister Nancy Gainer lives in Flatwoods, and his brother Jim Cignoni lives in Ironton. Linda's brother Dick Dowdy lives in Bellefonte, and her sister Lisa Ames lives in Richmond.