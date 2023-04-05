CATLETTSBURG Special milestones were celebrated at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church recently, with a surprise party for the pastor.
The congregation gave Pastor Willie May birthday greetings on March 19, two days before he turned 64, and also celebrated 26 years of his leadership. Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day presented him with the key to the city before the service, with his favorite dinner — steak and gravy with mashed potatoes — to follow. His sister, who is a talented baker, provided desserts.
“I’m kind of hard to surprise,” May said. “People tend to run to the preacher and tell him everything, and nobody said a word about it.”
He said he heard some noise in the church kitchen and saw some of his family from West Virginia cooking.
“They were just cooking away,” he said. “I said, ‘What are you all doing?’ and they said, ‘Just cooking.’ I thought they were cooking a meal for somebody who’s down and out. I don’t know why it didn’t register.”
May said he came to the church as an interim pastor who had not yet been ordained, although he had a license to preach.
“The church wanted me, so I was interim until I got ordination papers,” he said, adding it’s a perfect fit for him.
“I love the town of Catlettsburg. I just don’t think there’s any town in the country that compares to Catlettsburg,” he said. “It’s so rich in tradition and the people are so friendly. They do everything they can to accommodate you.”
The congregation loves him, too.
Longtime church member Lorraine Sargent was treasurer of the church for years and said May is a good man and a hard worker, noting he was critical in getting the church into a larger building and raising money to pay it off quickly.
“We outgrew the church and he started a new building fund and this past year, we were able to pay off the loan (of about $800,000),” she said. “A lot of it was due to him. He worked hard day and night.”
May pointed to the congregation’s fundraising efforts to cover the cost of the new church, too.
“We paid over a million dollars after we paid for everything,” he said. “We have sold around $175,000 worth of apple butter. We made it with real apples, not applesauce.”
The church also had garage sales and spaghetti dinners to raise money to pay the debt.
Retired school teacher Jane Ann Taylor has been involved with music ministry for years. She said not only does May bring messages that are down to earth and emphasizes a personal relationship with Jesus, he’s musically gifted.
“He can play the piano and sing,” she said, noting he has not had musical training. “He’s really a one-on-one person and cares about people and their families.”
May is grateful for the congregation, noting his greatest accomplishment, after becoming a Christian, is serving England Hill Freewill Baptist Church.
“The fact they would have me — they are the greatest people in the world and why they would pick me, I don’t know,” May said. “I’m just a common person and don’t have a whole lot of education, ... but having this opportunity, it’s a great honor.”