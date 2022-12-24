ASHLAND For many, Christmas is a time of year to rejoice in a child being born to redeem humanity.
Ever since the virgin birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Christmas has been a time of hope and redemption, a time of good will and charity.
In keeping with the season, The Daily Independent asked a smattering of folks — from the everyday steady eddies who keep society moving to the leaders of the community — what their Christmas wish is this year.
Here’s what the paper learned:
State Sen. Robin Webb
“At first blush, I want to say my wish is for people to have relief from their utility bills,” Webb said. “In my capacity as a state senator, I want to see a spirit of civility and calmness amongst all policy makers. I want to see them represent the people, not an agenda or a political party.”
Ashley Salyers, Barista at Whit’s
“My wish is for everyone to get along and love one another,” she said. “I know it’s simple, but it’s true.”
Greenup Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter
“I just want to make it through the holidays,” Carpenter said. “What I wish for is a good transition and to have a new court take over in January.”
Jennifer Hicks, bank teller at City National
“I want peace on Earth,” she said. “I don’t even watch the news because of how sad the world is. I watch cooking shows. I just wish there wasn’t so much negativity out there.”
Greenup Sheriff Matt Smith
“My Christmas wish is we have a whole bunch of new elected officials coming into office and I hope they do the right thing,” Smith said. “I hope they bring jobs back to this area — I know it won’t happen overnight, but I hope this group of guys and gals do what’s right for this county.”
Brandy Clark, Visit AKY Director
“I wish to be as excited at the end of 2023 as I am at the end of 2022,” Clark said. “I’m super excited about what’s happening this coming year and I am ready to embrace the change.”
John the Bailiff (John Daniels), Boyd County Sheriff’s
“Peace on Earth,” Daniels said. “Why can’t all God’s children get along?”
Marty Gute, Ashland City Commissioner
“My Christmas wish is for our city to continue to be a blessed community and continue our progress into 2023,” Gute said.