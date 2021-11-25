CANNONSBURG A unique event that includes the presentation of an all-time Christmas classic is set for Saturday. The Cinema at Camp Landing will be showing “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” and will have some extras thrown in with the price of admission.
Camp Landing will be showing the movie on the big screen, and it has partnered with West Sixth Brewery. People who purchase a ticket at $30 will get a commemorative glass and they also get to try a couple different West Sixth beers, including the Christmas Ale.
There will also be door prizes from the Lexington-based brewing company, and gift certificates from The Cinema, The Winchester and Smokin' J's Rib And Brewhouse.
“There is a costume contest and it's just a really fun event,” said Chrissy Dillow, TCACL marketing director. So patrons can come decked out as their favorite “Christmas Vacation” character like any of the Griswolds — Clark, Ellen, Rusty, Audrey, Clark Sr., Cousin Eddie, Margo Chester, or Clark's Ebenezer Scrooge-like boss held hostage at the Griswold home, Frank Shirley, who told the S.W.A.T. team sent to rescue him that he's not pressing charges and has learned the true meaning of Christmas.
A popular important tradition started by Kyova 10 Theatre will continue this year and begin next week.
“So every year we do holiday movies and we will be doing that again this year. With those movies we have free admission, except we ask people to bring canned food and we give that to River Cities Harvest,” said Dillow, who along with TCACL general manager George Bagnoli, are holdovers from Kyova 10. Kyova 10 became known as TCACL in July. Dillow said patrons may pay $5 if they prefer.
“‘Christmas Story,’ ‘Elf,’ ‘It's A Wonderful Life,’ like all the favorites,” Dillow said. Two of the 10 theaters are closed, and are being repaired before being reopened. They range in capacity from 90 to 253 seats.
“Christmas Vacation” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the second-largest theater that has 203 seats.
Moviegoers at TCACL may now enjoy alcoholic beverages.
“We kind of do theme things,” Dillow said, adding, “We have Tipsy Icee and beer, and wine and themed drinks.”
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is now being featured, and during its run, themed drinks from the movie, including Echoplasma, Staypuff and Marshmallow Man Mudslide will be available. Dillow said those drinks and the West Sixth Brewing glass may be seen an TCACL's Facebook and Instagram pages. “They're (glasses) pretty cool. We think everyone will like them.”
For those visiting for Thanksgiving that haven't been in the area lately, Camp Landing Entertainment District is the property formerly known as Kyova Tri-State Mall, 7 miles from downtown Ashland on U.S. 60. If you haven't been here for several Thanksgivings, the mall was originally known as Cedar Knoll Galleria when it opened on Nov. 8, 1989 on the former Cedar Knoll Golf Course, three weeks after Ashland Town Center opened on Oct. 19, 1989.
Following disagreements between elected officials in Ashland and Boyd County on building a mall, both entities pursued having different malls built. At its peak, CKG had a 69% occupancy rate. Target and Meijer expressed interest in the early 2000s in locating there but chose not to after not reaching agreements on tax incentives or tax credits. CKG was renamed Kyova Mall in 2004 after its owner Zamia Corporation went bankrupt and its creditors sold CKG in an auction to Reyton Cedar Knoll LLC.
Since becoming Camp Landing in July, fun, excitement, thrills and a lot of good eating are in store, across the 600,000-plus-square-foot former mall.
“We're right where we want to be. We got a great mall (Ashland Town Center). We're not trying to compete with that,” said part owner Jason Camp, adding, “You're not going to see your normal generic retail stores in our place. We want to make an entertainment district, and we'll have movies, we'll have roller coasters, we'll have laser tag, go-carts, you know, probably escape rooms, you know those kind of things is what we'll have there. And plenty of restaurants and bars and places to have a good time.”
Camp Landing announced it will repave and reline the parking lot in early December, and Malibu Jack’s is set to open by mid-December.
“I was hoping to do it before the holidays. That was our plan the entire time,” said Camp, about when Smokin' J's And Rib Brewhouse would be moving into the former location of Callihan's American Pub & Grill, a popular draw at Kyova Mall for many years. Smokin' J's is just a hop and a skip down the road from Camp Landing, which along with The Winchester, are two local eateries Camp is also a co-owner of — both have developed large followings since opening in recent years.
Camp said supply chain issues, like with other businesses, has slowed down the process.
“I've got some restaurant equipment coming in, and honestly I just don't know when it's going to get here, so unfortunately I don't know when we're going to open,” Camp said.
Smokin' J's will be joined by Huntington-based Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, which will open a new restaurant in the former location of another old popular eatery, RJ Kahunas Sports Bar & Grill, near Rural King.