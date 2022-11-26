ASHLAND When making a plan to decorate their home for the Highlands Museum Christmas Tour of Homes, Jason and Missy Rooper, at 2620 Central Parkway, chose to draw inspiration from their 1925 Cape Cod-style house.
“We’re going to fit the decor to the house,” Mrs. Rooper said. “We’ll go with more the elegance and we’re using lots of red, gold and silver.”
The tour will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with proceeds going to education programs at the museum.
Helping the museum is important to Mrs. Rooper, who is on the museum’s advisory board and been a part of multiple fundraisers, including having performed in Dancing With Our Stars, which she won in 2020 and 2022.
“A couple of board members asked me to do it,” she said of the tour. “I love the museum and love the people on the board and I’ll help any way I can.”
The Roopers purchased the three-story house in 2020 because they had friends in the neighborhood. A big front lawn provides plenty of room for decorations, and a recent work on the space above the garage will provide a party room.
“We hired local artist Elias Reynolds to make a graffiti mural and that makes it personal for us,” Mrs. Rooper said. “It has the feel of a sports bar. We’ll probably put up a tree there and serve punch and cookies.”
As much as the Roopers are embracing Christmas, Halloween is really their holiday.
“We love Halloween so it’s been a joke that Halloween is Christmas in our house,” Mrs. Rooper said with a laugh, noting the basement’s decor theme will be The Nightmare Before Christmas.
She said she’s borrowing trees to put up throughout the house so they plan to have more than the three they usually have.