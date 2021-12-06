MOREHEAD Christmas returned to Morehead after a year off from a COVID-19 cancellation.
Main Street was closed down for Hometown Holidays on Saturday as the sounds of a parade, live holiday music and bustling local businesses filled the air and welcomed the many guests walking the street.
“I’m thrilled to see everybody back, because number one, people are healthy. Especially after all that we have been through over the last two years,” said Tony Pence, director of Downtown Morehead Incorporated. “For Christmas time, I think it’s important for the community to come together and celebrate.”
Pence organized the event as an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Hometown Holidays once again.
“This has traditionally been the best event we have in Morehead,” said Susan Thomas, managing partner of CoffeeTree Books and Fuzzy Duck. “And part of what people love is getting to go hear the different musicians and see the different places and see their friends on the street. It’s just so much fun.”
The festivities included the Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at the Laughlin Building, pictures with Santa at Roll Over Rolled Ice Cream and the Youtheatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Along with live music from many performers, the Morehead State Concert Choir performed Christmas music in front of the Fuzzy Duck for passersby.
“It’s amazing,” said Samantha Huffman, a freshman representative for the MSU concert choir. “Every time we perform it’s just another absolutely incredible experience. I love it.”
The Rowan County Christmas Parade began at 6 p.m. with a procession that lined the community down Main Street.
Although the community was excited to revive the holiday celebration, some remained concerned for public health and safety.
“It’s been very busy in here but everyone seems happy that it’s the holidays,” said Lauren Fieles, a Koper’s Boutique employee. “It feels good, but I would say it’s a little overwhelming to be out with so many people at once.”
Others saw the event as an opportunity to reunite with friends, locals and the arts especially after the two-year shutdown amidst the pandemic.
“I’m really excited, everyone is really excited to get back out and get to see people. It’s been good to get to see people, a lot of people I haven't gotten to see in years. Hometown Holidays is really fun. Everybody is really festive and glad to be back out this year,” said Jennifer Markwell, owner of Koper’s Boutique.
Hometown Holidays ended strong with the Cave Run Symphony Orchestra’s first concert since the pandemic titled “A Hometown Holiday” at the Morehead Conference Center, which brought a packed audience.
All Trail Blazer staffers contributed to this story.