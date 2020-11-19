ASHLAND Winter Wonderland of Lights Chairman Marion Russell announced Thursday the drive-through Christmas parade set for Nov. 24 is canceled.
Russell cited concerns from both public officials and parade applicants regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Per the event’s Facebook page, the parade also experienced “a lower than usual number of participants,” which added to the reasons behind the decision.
“We don’t want to cause any problems with anybody getting ill,” Russell said.
The Winter Wonderland of Lights display in Ashland Central Park went live on Nov. 16 and will stay lit through Jan. 3 for those who want to drive around and through the park to view it.