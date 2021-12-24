RACELAND Eighty themed Christmas trees of various shapes, sizes and colors. Lifelike Christmas characters — some jolly (Santa), some crabby (Grinch). Garland and lights galore.
The Adkinses on Caroline Road fill their house with the Christmas spirit. It spills over into the yard, with decorations scattered all about the sprawling hill close to U.S. 23.
Margaret Adkins’s love for Christmas ranks ahead of a distant-second holiday — Halloween — and her creative interior display is inspired by her late mother, Judy Hicks, who also adored this time of year.
“My mom loved Christmas,” Adkins said. “She passed away and it’s like, OK, let’s just start doing a little bit more and more. It’s ballooned.”
Has it ever.
“You can say it, I’m nuts,” Adkins laughed while talking to a reporter.
“I’m nuts, ain’t I?” she looked at her husband, JC.
JC Adkins admires his wife’s dedication, vivaciousness and energy throughout the holiday season. He handles the “grunt work” of toting items from their four spacious storage buildings in the yard to the house. He also takes care of stringing up the lights outside.
“She makes Christmas for me,” said JC, who is a manager at Big Lots in Ashland.
“Needless to say, working in retail, I call it the ‘more’ time of year — more stress, more shoppers, more, more, more. If you work in retail, you know it’s not easy,” he said. “So this is kinda my zen. This is what makes Christmas for me. I can come home, chill and actually enjoy Christmas because of everything she does.”
The two-story home is packed to the gills with holiday cheer. There is still a pathway for the couple, their two Chinese Shar-Peis — Starsky and Hutch — and their 10-year-old adopted son, Aiden. (They have about eight other dogs and a big pig, but they all stay outside.)
The tradition began 24 years ago shortly after JC and Margaret got married. Both of them lost their mothers in the same year.
Hicks was the same way as her daughter when it came to decorating. Everything has to be just so.
Come Nov. 1 every year, “it’s on,” Margaret Adkins said through laughter. “Stay out of my way, it’s on. I’m hateful, I’m cranky; stay away.”
None of the rooms can look the same each year, either. So, the 6-foot-6 Santa the couple purchased at a yard sale this past summer won’t be in the living room in 2022. And the rainbow tree in the corner of the dining room won’t be there next Christmas. Jack and Sally, from The Nightmare Before Christmas, will be on the move. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, too.
Upstairs, three bedrooms are Christmas-y, too — even Aiden’s room features three trees.
The display is so elaborate and expansive, the tradition is not only going, it’s growing. They pack furniture out to the storage buildings and to a space above the garage in order to create enough room for Christmas.
Every summer, JC and Margaret frequent yard sales, especially the major ones like Route 60 and the 127 Yard Sale, aka “The World’s Longest Yard Sale” that spans from Michigan to Alabama. They visit all the local stores on the prowl for post-Christmas discounts, too.
JC and Margaret have three older children, ages 31, 30 and 25. They’ll entertain them at the house around Christmas time some years, but COVID has thrown a wrench in plans the last couple years, they said.
On Tuesday night, they dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus, sat in rocking chairs at the bottom of their driveway and handed candy canes out to families passing by. The location is perfect, they said, to better express their affection for Christmas. It’s right off U.S. 23 — and they moved there from Flatwoods about four years ago.
Come Jan. 1, it will all begin to come down.
“Taking down goes a lot faster,” Margaret said. It’s about a three-week process. Next Nov. 1, the cycle will start up again.
“Halloween goes down and Christmas goes up,” she said.
