ASHLAND A young business man wants to sell you clothing and send you a message.
Former Ashland Blazer High School and Marshall University basketball player Christian Villers started a website in March to sell clothing for men, women and youth with a Christian message.
The 23-year-old, who will finish his marketing degree after one semester, said the idea came to him when he was looking for clothing for himself.
“Last year, I was looking for clothes, Christian apparel, and I kept finding clothes that looked good but didn’t have a good message, or had a good message but didn’t look good, so I wanted to combine those two things,” said Villers, son of John and Leigh Villers of Ashland.
By the time March and the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Villers said he had the time to sit down and work out the idea, spending 10 to 12 hours a day making the website, designs and a marketing plan.
Thought and prayer went into the endeavor, which he calls DIVINE PLAN, he said. The website is mydivineplan.com.
“It’s a one-man show,” Villers said. “I design everything myself. God’s blessed me with good creative abilities and writing abilities and I want to fuse it together to honor and glorify Him.”
The print-on-demand company works with a company in California: When a customer orders a shirt, Villers submits the order to the maker, which has his design information, and the company makes and ships the product.
Villers has a strong background in his faith. He attends First Baptist Church in Ironton, where his uncle is a pastor and another uncle and his mother are youth pastors.
While DIVINE PLAN allows Villers to be a business owner before he graduates from college, he said it’s not all about sales and making money.
Several times a week, Villers posts uplifting messages and devotionals to the site, hoping to connect with people who need support.
“I also want it to be something people can come to for encouragement,” he said. “If one person’s life can be changed through this, then all the time and work I’ve put into this company was a success.”
To see products designed by Christian Villers, visit mydivineplan.com.