The case of a Central Kentucky Christian school fighting the statewide shutdown of in-person classes has drawn medical experts and church/state constitutional scholars into the fray as the school asks the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling.
The American Medical Association and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness have filed an amicus brief supporting Gov. Andy Beshear’s Nov. 18 order limiting all elementary and secondary schools in the state, including religious schools, to virtual-only classes because of escalating COVID-19 case numbers.
Another amicus brief was filed by 13 law professors from 10 universities, all with backgrounds in church/state law, also supporting Beshear.
Previous briefs supporting the school were filed by parents and a group of Kentucky Christian schools, and by 38 Republican U.S. senators, including Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
The legal dispute centers around Danville Christian Academy in Boyle County, which sued in federal court and got a federal injunction to allow it and other religious schools to hold in-person classes. Beshear’s order had forbidden in-person classes through December, with limited exceptions for elementary schools.
An appeals court struck down the injunction.
The AMA brief argues that Beshear’s order “was based on sound scientific considerations” and state officials had adequately demonstrated the need to for the shutdown.
The professors’ brief argues that any burden the order placed on religion was incidental, not on purpose, and therefore does not violate First Amendment guarantees of free expression of religion.
They say the injunction violates the First Amendment prohibition on establishment of religion because it applies only to religious schools.
The senators’ brief claims Beshear’s order is one of "a troubling series of COVID-19 shutdown orders (that) have trampled the religious rights of Americans across the country." They say religious schools are burdened by restrictions that are not placed on comparable secular entities and that the order "treat(s) comparable secular activities more favorably than religious schools.”
The Danville school says in its request to the Supreme court that Beshear’s order "shutdown order stands in stark contrast" to orders allowing other activities and that the appeals court should have compared restrictions on religious schools on other activities that were permitted to continue, such as shopping at malls, attending movies and exercising at fitness centers.
Beshear responds in case filings that the order does not target religion and was crafted on "carefully tailored" rules based on scientific data and that the four-week order is subject to revision based on updated pandemic findings. He claims "significant additoinal risks ... unique to in-person, K-12 education (that) cannot effectively be mitigated by reliance on other COVID-19 precautions."
Schools present "an especially acute problem" and a "perfect storm of factors that combine to generate a singular public health risk."
Among them, children spend more time together indoors day after day, children struggle to keep masks on and follow other precautions and they remove them while eating in groups.
Schools also are "high-volume mixers of people" including children, staff and parents, and a significant number of Kentucky children are cared for by grandparents, who themselves are often highly vulnerable to the virus.
The four weeks of Beshear’s order encompass the holiday season, "a critically dangerous time period in which to send children for in-person schooling," according to Beshear’s court response.
The Supreme Court had not indicated Thursday whether it would take up the case.