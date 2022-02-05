Christian music artist Matthew West will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Lexington singer-songwriter Anne Wilson will open. For ticket information, call (606) 324-0004.
ASHLAND Appearing on stage after being on and off tour injects some excitement into life for Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West, who will bring his show to the Paramount Arts Center next week.
"Just the fact that we're going to be able to do a concert with an audience is something my team and I are so excited and filled with anticipation about and we expect the crowd will bring the same level of excitement after not being able to do so in such a long time," he said of the shutdowns caused by COVID-19. "I think more concerts have been canceled than have happened."
He said the PAC show will be a mixture of songs listeners have heard on the radio, songs on his last album and some worship music he'll lead the audience in singing.
Also performing will be Lexington singer-songwriter Anne Wilson. The 19-year-old first performed publicly at the funeral of her brother, who died in a car accident. The performance led her to realize she would pursue a career in music.
Her song "My Jesus," cowritten with West and Jeff Pardo, is the title track from the debut, three-track single she's currently working on for Capitol Christian Music Group.
West said he has relied on his faith to help him get through the difficult times of the pandemic.
"I've been reminded what's most important and to make the most of life," he said. "I've been reminded life is precious and we're not promised a single day."
His tours have been handled according to the COVID-19 guidelines of each city in which he performed. "We hope things will continue to improve and we will be able to travel more and we hope people will feel safe enough to join us. We just want everybody to stay healthy."
A native of Illinois, West received a four-year music scholarship to Milikin University, where he graduated in 1999. Shortly afterward, he earned a songwriting contract from Word Music. He's written a wide variety of songs, from Rascal Flatt's "The Day Before You" to "Voice of a Savior" by Mandisa, and won honors in the form of being named Top Christian Songwriter in 2021 by Billboard Magazine. He's also a five-time Grammy Award nominee and was named Songwriter of the Year four times by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).
West, who with wife Emily has two daughters, doesn't stop at music when it comes to spreading his message and offering hope to others.
His Matthew West Podcast registers 2 million downloads and he's written six books, all part of his mission.
"I think I've always loved the craft of putting words together and telling stories to the world," he saiud. "I've always dreamed of a chance to tell stories on a deeper level instead of in a three-minute song, another form of creative expression."
And then, there's Popwe, a nonprofit he runs with his father.
"It's basically a way to take the journey of music to a deeper level with people," he explained. "They write to me and tell me how my music has changed their lives, and I realize I'm not making music just to entertain. There's plenty of entertainment out there. I really hope my music can find a deeper purpose in helping people better their lives."
One important way West helps is in support of those in drug and alcohol recovery programs.
"We try to help them realize it doesn't have to define their lives," he said. "We have helped people find counselors and we send inspiration resources, thousands a week, and we offer a platform to share their stories."
If his music can help inspire their recovery, that's all the better.
"There's no shortage of things we can turn to to help us numb whatever pain we feel so we don't have to feel it so deeply," he said. "You need to find that one thing in life and there's really only one than can help.
"I sing about my faith in God and the promise He can give hope to anyone, regardless of how hopeless things may look.":
