CANNONSBURG The Camp family may not be originally from the area, but the general consensus is that each and every one of them have chosen Kentucky — specifically the Ashland area — as the place they want to call home.
Father, Jason Camp, a native of Florida, said that he was drawn to the area in large part due to the welcoming attitude of the people of Kentucky. Camp, who with wife Elisabeth Camp-Germann are the developers behind Camp Landing, also said the people of the Ashland area are more open about God and their religion, something which is a very large part of their personal lives, they said.
At their core, the Camp family knows quite a bit about reaching out and welcoming others into their fold. They are a blended family, with three of their children being from Elizabeth’s previous marriage, and two of their children being from Jason’s previous marriage.
”But we don’t allow the word ‘step’ in our vocabulary,” Jason Camp quickly pointed out. “We are a family, with all of the ups and downs a family has, but there are only parents and children here.”
One would think that with such a large family coming from different parts of the country (the Germanns were a military family, but the Camps were from Naples, Florida) it would have been difficult to “start again,” especially since most of the Camp children were at least on the verge of being teenagers. But the opposite proved to be true, and all the younger Camps said they were looking forward to the move and that everyone they met were quick to welcome them in.
“When I heard eastern Kentucky, and the option of moving there, I was so excited,” said 18-year-old Grant Germann. “It’s a different quality of life in Florida, and personally I think it is better up here. It’s a close-knit community here, and even when I am at Ohio State (where he studies Aviation), I miss eastern Kentucky. Everyone is so nice, and they will talk to you. And they open doors for each other and all that. It’s just better.”
“It wasn’t difficult at all fitting in,” said Cody Camp, a 19-year-old Finance major. “But I had never lived in another state before, so I wasn’t super warm to the idea initially. But once we got here, I really liked it a lot. I made a lot of friends I felt like I clicked with really quickly, and like Grant said it is a closer-knit community that is really nice.”
“It’s hard being a sophomore in high school and showing up and not knowing anyone,” 20-year-old Betsy Germann said of her arrival in eastern Kentucky. “The first couple of weeks were a little hard for me, trying to meet people and talk to people you know nothing about. After the first couple of weeks, I started to make friends more quickly. But it is asking a lot of a teenager to just pick up and move.”
Betsy Germann said she appreciated the experience, though, and it has had a positive effect because it has allowed her to “come out of her shell” in college at the University of Tennessee, where she studies Political Science and Economics.
“It has been an amazing experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything, because it has helped me grow as an individual,” she said.
The three oldest of the family siblings all graduated from Ashland Blazer High School. The two younger siblings, both 14, are now enrolled in ninth grade at Boyd County High School. Erik Germann is focused on football and rodeo. He said that some of his favorite things are steer wrestling and roping. Chad Camp has developed a passion for soccer and art and was of integral help in the Artsy Fartsy Walk at Camp Landing.
Though now they have proof that their decisions were the right ones to make, Jason Camp said he had his own misgivings at first.
“But we feel that was all part of God’s plan,” he said. “We prayed about it a lot before the move. We both (he and Elisabeth) had great jobs in Florida. I had a great job, and she had a great practice (as a speech therapist), and we were comfortable being there.”
But Jason Camp said you never know what God is going to throw your way, and you need to be ready to roll with it.
“It is pretty crazy to just pick up and move from Florida to Kentucky,” Elisabeth Camp-Germann said. “But I just felt like it was part of God’s plan.”
There were a few difficult times at first, she said, but it seemed to her that everything was growing toward the ultimate purpose for them being in Kentucky. She now feels that her private practice at Tri-State Speech Therapy and Camp Landing are expressions of that purpose, with so many wonderful people and organizations coming together.
The Camps said they look forward to a bright future in a community that they have grown to love. Currently they are all looking forward to Christmas at home — a home they all chose and one they say suits them perfectly. New friends met nearly four years ago are now “old” and cherished friends they say have enriched their lives in ways none of them could have predicted, but for which each of them is grateful.