ASHLAND A music tradition will return to Ashland Community and Technical College this fall.
The University Chorus will be offered to any student or community member. Labeled as MUS192, instructor will be Annie Adkins Johnson, who is choir director at Lawrence County High School in Louisa and teaches music education at ACTC.
Johnson said she remembers the University Chorus from years ago.
“I’m not sure what happened,” she said of the chorus. “When one of my aunts were there, Max Jackson was the choir director. I’ve worked with him on other productions. ... When he retired, they didn’t do it anymore.”
She said she offered to direct the group and was told “yes.”
The class will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays.
“It’s not an audition. You just sign up and do it,” Johnson said. “I have kids now who are going to go to community college and want to continue singing. ... That got me thinking about opportunities for kids who still want to sing, even if they’re not going to school to be in music.”
She said she will wait to see who signs up before deciding what the choir will sing.
“If you get all women, it really changes what you can do,” she said. “And we’ll see what people are interested in. ... It’s kind of a wait-and-see game.”
The choir will perform sometime during the holidays, but the music will include secular tunes, too.
Enrollment is ongoing.