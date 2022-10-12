ASHLAND The smell of chili will once again waft over downtown Ashland as the popular Chili Fest returns this year. The event couldn’t be conducted last year due to COVID-19, but now it is back — and perhaps better than ever.
The 17th annual Great Bowls of Fire event is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Broadway Square — between 14th and 16th Streets.
Dr. Desmond Barrett, the Director of the Community Kitchen in Ashland, said the event is one of the Kitchen’s two major fundraisers each year.
“This year we will have a classic car show right in front of the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center on Winchester, and we will also have a kid zone with inflatables by M&M Inflatables,” Barrett said.
The event will include food trucks, the chili competition and Salsa competition, and live music on the main stage courtesy of Robot Charlie, Barrett said.
There will also be several dance troupes participating in the fun and free event for the community.
“Tickets can be purchased to vote for your favorite chili, and you get a bowl for $1 per ticket, or $5 for six tickets,” he said.
“It’s about raising awareness and funds for the Community Kitchen in Ashland,” Barrett said. “For the past 39 years we have served well over half a million meals to individuals in need.”
The Kitchen served roughly 24,000 meals last year alone and gave out about 3,000 individual food boxes through their pantry program.
“We are grateful for all of our sponsors,” Barrett said. “And we are thankful to get back out into the community.”
The Kitchen works year-round because the need, unfortunately, continues through all seasons. Help from sponsors, such as those sponsoring the Chili Fest event, are crucial to the Kitchen for it to be able to maintain its much-needed services.
The support of the community itself goes a long way to helping the Kitchen fulfill its mission of feeding the hungry. Individual community members and organizations can donate at any time to the Kitchen by contacting them or mailing donations to The Kitchen, P.O. Box 1743, Ashland, KY 41101.
“This year we will be having People’s Choice Awards, a Sizzler Award for the best decorated booth, and we will also be having Judge’s Choice at the Senior Center,” Barrett said. “We will be having between 12 and 15 cooks this year, and we have expanded a lot of things with the addition of the car show and a larger children’s area. But people can come out and make a day of it, enjoy good food and music, in a family friendly atmosphere.”
Barrett said that if you are a fan of running, at 9 a.m. there will a 5K event.
“If you are a runner or want to be a runner, then you can register through Osuch Race Planners, or register at the event that begins and ends at the Library Commons.”