ASHLAND Although unseasonably warm, Saturday afternoon was still a perfect time for a bowl of hot chili in downtown Ashland.
Drawing a large crowd overall, the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest featured nine different types of chili and three salsa entries. Like with many other annual events, the COVID pandemic forced a two-year hiatus.
The four-hour event benefited the Community Kitchen. According to Kitchen director Dr. Desmond Barrett, it raked in nearly $23,000 thanks to a bevy of sponsors and high participation.
Saturday marked the chili fest’s first appearance in the city’s entertainment district, spanning a block on Winchester Avenue from 15th to 16th Streets and into Broadway Square, where Robot Charlie performed rock hits from the 1970s-90s.
A car show, inflatables and other entertainment, such as local dancers, made the event a “little bigger,” Barrett said, than it was in the past. In partnership with the Osuch Race Planners, they conducted a 5K race to kick off the day. Fifty runners took part.
“We were glad to utilize Broadway Square and this great heart of the arts district,” Barrett said. “We think we can continue to be a good neighbor even when we’re helping people who are underprivileged. We want to serve our community by hosting an event like this that the city commissioners and other elected officials can be proud of.”
The Pig’s Blanket captured its fourth consecutive People’s Choice first-place finish.
Scott Kiser and Boyd County Attorney Phillip Hedrick have perfected a recipe that will remain undisclosed. Kiser divulged generic details.
“We throw a lot of meat to it, a lot of spice with a sweet ending; and everything else is locked up like the Coca-Cola secret,” he said with a grin.
Shawn Powell, of The Pig’s Blanket, has been with the team every time. Kiser said Powell helps them come up with creative additions to accompany the chili.
“We look forward to this every year and glad it’s back, and glad they moved it to a bigger venue,” Kiser said. “It drew more people.”
Kiser said he and Hedrick cook up various-sized batches throughout the year, but — aside from Chili Fest — they annually fix a heaping portion for the AFC-and-NFC championship Sunday two weeks prior to the Super Bowl.
Kinnan Law earned first-place honors in the People’s Choice best salsa category.
The Sizzling Spirit Award went the way of Marathon, which had some people perspiring.
“I tried every single one,” said Barrett, who is also a pastor, “and Marathon had some ghost peppers in there, and it almost made me shout to the Holy Ghost.
“There were some very hot, some sweet and savory and others in between; a little bit for everyone,” Barrett added.
EN Engineering collected first-place honors for Judges’ Choice. Rotary was the judges’ selection for best salsa.
Barrett said the timing of the event is ideal.
“It’s a shot of adrenaline to keep us going as we go into our busy season of Thanksgiving and Christmas,” he said. “It’s a good reminder that our city still cares about people, that it still values people and, for every ticket they put in, they provided a meal for someone in need.”
(606) 326-2664 |