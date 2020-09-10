HUNTINGTON A federal judge sentenced a former Fairland teacher Tuesday to five years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.
Amy Adkins AKA Amy Lugones, 30, of Huntington, was sentenced serve five years for a single count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and one year for distribution of Adderall, a prescribed amphetamine frequently used for ADHD/ADD symptoms.
The two sentences will run concurrent, meaning they will be served at the same time. Once released from prison, Adkins will be under 20 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Following the sentencing, Adkins was released on bond to report at a federal prison in Alderson, West Virignia, at a later date.
Adkins was a teacher at Fairland in 2018 when she invited a group of students to her house in Cabell County for a dinner, according to her plea agreement. Prosecutors said she provided the students with weed at the dinner party.
Following the dinner, she began chatting with the victim through various social media apps, the agreement states.
A few weeks later, Adkins picked up the boy from a home in Lawrence County, Ohio, and took him to her house to have sex, court records show.
Around that same time, Adkins also sold five Adderalls to a friend of hers for $10 a pop, according to court records.
The sentence was a bit lower than the nearly nine years she faced per her plea agreement. In a sentencing memorandum filed Aug. 31, U.S. prosecutors called Adkins’ actions “morally repugnant.”
“The defendant’s position of authority as a teacher gave her access to impressionable youths, including Victim 1, the minor male victim in this case,” prosecutors wrote. “There is no doubt she abused this access.”
Furthermore, prosecutors argued that the final sexual act was “the culmination of a series of improper teacher-student liaisons wherein she abused her position of trust and used it to groom Victim 1 over the course of weeks.”
Once word got out about the incident, prosecutors said Adkins tried to cover her tracks by making the victim delete messages they had exchanged from his phone and gaslighting him by turning his friends against him if he brought up the relationship.
“Here, defendant’s conduct of grooming one of her students and ultimately engaging in sexual intercourse with that student is reprehensible and undermines the purposes of the educational system,” prosecutors wrote. “Children are supposed to be safe from harm when they go to school, but in this case, defendant abused the power imbalance present in the influential teacher-student relationship.”
Prosecutors noted that the victim in the case has suffered trauma as a result of the incident and has been seeking counseling two years on from the event.
Prior to working at Fairland, prosecutors said Adkins worked at Spring Valley High School in Wayne County.
