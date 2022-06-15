ASHLAND An Ashland man accused by federal authorities of sitting on nearly three-quarters of a million images of child sex abuse material is vying to get his search warrant tossed.
Adam F. Childers, 70, submitted a motion June 6 to have his search warrant wiped out on the basis that the information contained with it was stale and uncorroborated.
Per Childers' motion, Ashland Police did not have down the time of when child sexual abuse material associated with Childers' IP address was found, nor did it corroborate he was the suspect, except to line up his IP address with his home address.
Federal prosecutors, in a reply filed Monday, wrote that the IP address associated with Childers was flagged as being a distributor of child sexual abuse material based on the "hash values" of the images.
Hash values are like digital fingerprints for an image. Each is unique, and investigators of child sexual abuse material compare hash values of images on a computer to hash values of known child sexual abuse material seized in prior investigations.
According to the reply, Childers admitted there were pictures of "naked children" and that he "didn't see anything wrong with it."
About three weeks transpired between the time the child sexual abuse material was discovered until the Oct. 26, 2020, search, which isn't long according to prosecutors.
Because child sexual abuse material is typically stored for long periods of time, prosecutors said it usually takes years before the information for a search warrant gets stale.
