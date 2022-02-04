CATLETTSBURG A federal child porn suspect at the center of a horrid child abuse case in Elliott County will undergo a psychiatric evaluation following a suicide attempt at the Boyd County Detention Center earlier this month.
Ronald Stinespring, 50, of Sandy Hook, attempted suicide Jan. 15, according to Jailer Bill Hensley. Deputy jailers acted quick to save Stinespring’s life, Hensley noted.
On Jan. 28, a federal judge ordered Stinespring to undergo a mental health evaluation due to the attempt — a transport order shows he will be evaluated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.
Stinespring is currently facing child porn charges in federal court and child abuse charges in state court following a March 2019 investigation by Kentucky State Police, court records show.
Troopers were alerted to suspected abuse after girl in her early teens ran away from an isolated homestead and asked a neighbor for help, records show.
According to troopers, it was the first time in two years the victim had left the dirt floor cabin in the woods.
Described in court testimony as “like a residence from the 1800s” the cabin had no floor and was powered with solar panels. Court records show the area surrounding the cabin was caked in muck and farm animals ran about.
The victim was so malnourished, she had concerns if McDonald’s would upset her stomach when troopers took her there to get something to eat, records show.
The victim described horrific physical abuse, including being shocked with a homemade TASER, records show. She also said Stinespring shot at some raccoon hunters in the weeks preceding her escape, which allowed authorities to pinpoint where the cabin was, records show.
When troopers arrived at the cabin, Stinespring threatened suicide at the time and stated he was not going to prison.
Another juvenile as well as an adult sister were rescued from the home — the adult sister was initially charged, but has since seen those charges dropped, according to court records.
The investigation revealed they had been sexually assaulted by Stinespring, records show.
During a search of his electronic devices, police turned up nude images of the victims, records show.
Stinespring’s wife, Ty Stinespring — a former school teacher in Ohio — is also facing pending state court charges for complicity to commit criminal abuse.
According to court testimony, Ty Stinespring would visit the homestead on the weekends, leaving her husband alone with the three victims throughout the week.
