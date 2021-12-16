CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury indicted a child porn suspect this week on 12 counts of various cyber crimes.
Richard M. Nolte, 59, of Ashland, was arrested Dec. 10 following an investigation into child sexual abuse material by Ashland Police.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Nolte on one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material, nine counts of possession or viewing child sexual abuse material depicting children under 12 years old, one count of first-offense possession or viewing of sexual abuse material with the child between 12 and 18 years old and promotion of a sexual performance of a minor under 16.
According to a criminal citation filed last week, APD conducted a search warrant at Nolte’s home in the 700 block of Linda Lane after identifying it as the source of IP address that was believed to be sharing the material.
During the search, authorities found a desktop that contained multiple images depicting children being sexually abused, court records show.
After being Mirandized, court records show Nolte told officers he downloaded the images and that he wanted to date a girl between the ages of 16 and 17.
The suspect also said he usually tried to delete “bad images” which were those of children being sexually abused who were under 12 years old, according to court records.
If convicted, Nolte could face 10 to 20 on the promotion charge, five-to-10 on the images depicting children less than 12 years of age and one to five on the rest.
Nolte appears to be currently out on bond.
