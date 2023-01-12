EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the contents of this story and case are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
ASHLAND Both U.S. prosecuting attorneys and the defense rested on the second day of a jury trial in a federal child porn case on Thursday.
Thursday’s proceedings included additional testimony from detectives present during the execution of a search warrant at the home of Adam F. Childers, 70, of Ashland, in October 2020.
Following the detectives’ time before the jury, Childers himself took the stand before the conclusion of evidence presentation.
Childers was indicted in March 2022 when he was accused by the United States of possessing and distributing nearly a million images and videos depicting minors in sexually explicit activities.
After hearing nearly six hours of testimony from Ashland Police Lieutenant Adam Daniels that included technical explanations of file-sharing software and forensic investigations into internet crimes against children, Childers’s attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, was given the opportunity to cross-examine the expert witness.
Joy alluded to his client’s unknowingness of the content he had mistakingly downloaded, uploaded and possessed.
Joy mentioned specific file names that were found on various storage devices and on a desktop computer in Childers’s home, that, according to Daniels’s testimony, included names and phrases synonymous with child sexual abuse materials.
Joy pointed out that in Daniels’s testimony, the expert witness stated he suspected certain files to contain child pornography based on his experience and training in investigating such crimes that included names like “L.S. Models” and “Siberian Mouse.”
The defense pointed out that file names as such might not be as obvious to an ordinary citizen without a computer crime background — therefore could have been a mistaken download.
Two additional detectives from Ashland Police Department testified as well, describing videos, magazines, and binders organized with printed child sexual abuse materials found on the day the search warrant was executed.
While images of toddlers and young children’s genitals were presented to the jury, many looked away quickly, with one juror electing to stare at the ceiling as the graphic content was presented.
Joy too cross-examined those detectives, asking them to describe the “hoarder” conditions inside Childers’s home — trying to drive home the point that Childers’s home consisted of a bunch of military memorabilia and other collectible items.
After a brief recess, Childers was called to the stand.
According to Childers’s testimony, he became fascinated with collecting pieces associated with military history after an uncle who served in WWII sent back home items such as magazines, badges and all manners of WWII memorabilia.
In addition to Childers’s sparked interest in military curations, he was intrigued by 1960s-era Playboy magazines.
Childers said that while living in Florida he frequently visited “seedy” sections of town in Boca Raton, visiting adult shops in search of old Playboys — many of which were found in his home decades later.
According to Childers’s testimony, on one occasion he visited a store where the owner knew of his collection. Childers stated the store was going out of business and the owner knew of a couple Playboys among three boxes of magazines and invited Childers to purchase the lot and sort through them.
Childers testified that after some time he sorted through the boxes and discovered nudist magazines that contained nude images of children but, like most things in his home, it was pushed into boxes and forgotten about.
On cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth asked the defendant why he didn’t just toss them.
According to Childers, he lived in an apartment complex at the time with shared garbage disposal; Childers said he was embarrassed at the idea of a neighbor discovering them so he shoved them at the bottom of a box and forgot about them.
However, Roth pointed out that the magazines were uncovered during the execution of a search warrant — sitting on a bookshelf.
Childers had an answer, though, stating that after the boxes had made it through the move back to Kentucky, the boxes began to break down, so he moved them.
Childers also testified in regards to the “treasure trove” of child porn discovered digitally in his home, stating that in the early ‘80s he picked up buying old computers to use chips for scrap in exchange for quick cash that he could put into his other hobby of Civil War reenactments.
According to court testimony, Childers would pick up old PCs anywhere he could, including yard sales and flea markets.
Before removing the computer chips for their scrap value, Childers stated he had the idea to remove the data from old computers and put them into an external drive in case the original owners would want their old data.
Joy also guided Childers back in time to the days of dial-up internet, asking Childers to explain how he previously searched the internet and downloaded everything he could find concerning military history.
Childers said that due to the speed of downloading at the time, he never really monitored what he had downloaded and did it all in large batches and moved it into a “jumbo file,” implying that in some occasions pornography was unintentionally gathered.
Childers said that due to the size of the file he never sorted through it correctly, fearing if he deleted items he would get rid of something he actually wanted.
As technology increased, Childers said he began printing off items as a way to keep the “jumbo file” a bit smaller to keep his computer running smoothly.
Childers said he would print several files at a time to sort through later — sometimes discovering child pornography within the filings.
Childers said that since he lived in Ashland city limits, burning wasn’t permitted, and he ran into the same fear of embarrassment if he disposed of them. So he stated he put them in binders.
The white, basic, office-style binder was held up by prosecuting attorneys for the jury — the binder is now wrapped in red evidence tape.
Childers again explained that over time he evolved right along with technology, converting to file-sharing services.
Childers stated he was looking for military history, and on cross-examination Roth seemed to call his bluff.
“So you were searching innocently ... things that just so happen to be child pornography,” Roth asked.
“Hell, I may have, but that was not my intention,” Childers responded.
In regards to searching phrases like “L.S. Models” that detectives earlier testified is often times associated with child porn, Childers said he was looking for airplane models.
Siberian Mouse was another frequently mentioned code word for child porn, but Childers said he was looking up Russian content — referencing railroad construction by Russians during WWII.
Closing statements before the jurors’ deliberations will begin Friday at 8:30 a.m.