ASHLAND A 1-year-old boy is in stable condition after his legs were run over by a van Tuesday afternoon.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that it happened around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Berry Avenue in Westwood. Deputies said the child was playing in the yard with another sibling in a fenced-in yard.
The grandfather of the child was working outside and left the gate open to the yard, deputies said.
The child ran out of the gate as his grandmother was leaving to go the store, the release stated.
That’s when witnesses saw the van back up and run over the child’s legs, deputies said. The grandmother did not see him, deputies noted. The child was flown out to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods told The Daily Independent that the child did not appear to have suffered any broken bones or head trauma at the scene.
“It was a smart thing to fly him out to have him checked,” Woods said.