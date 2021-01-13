GREENUP A Greenup County couple is facing first-degree wanton endangerment charges after sheriff’s deputies said they sold drugs in the presence of a small child.
A complaint warrant states the boyfriend even tied off a guy to shoot him up with dope while the small child was in the home.
Hannah A. Frazier, 21, and 24-year-old Jonathan E. Collins, both of Flatwoods, were charged Jan. 6 in Greenup County District Court with endangering the child, as well as narcotics trafficking charges.
The couple is currently being held on $10,000 bonds, according to jail records.
Court records show Greenup County deputies discovered the endangerment while conducting undercover drug buys in early December 2020. Deputies said Collins sold heroin, while Frazier let customers inside their home.
