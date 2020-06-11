ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders to allow day care centers to reopen Monday has some centers scrambling to get ready to follow safety guidelines to protect against COVID-19.
Other centers are trying to understand what the future holds.
A survey published by kentucky.com (Lexington Herald Leader) of child care providers in the state found 11-15% say they might close permanently because of the pandemic. More than half said they have laid off their staff during the shutdown that went into effect March 20.
Stacy Castle, office manager at Ashland Child Development Center, said the center, which averages 50 children from a year old to school age, has received many calls from parents wanting to know when the center will reopen.
While it will reopen on Monday, Castle said things will be different.
“We’re only allowed to have 10 children per group, so we’re having to build walls to separate groups,” she said. Most groups consist of 10 to 14.
The 6-feet-tall walls made of 2-by-4s, plywood and vinyl covering will be built onsite and installed with attachments to the floor and walls.
“It’s something that can be taken down easily if we need to take them down,” she said. “But they have to be sturdy enough so the kids can’t just knock them down.”
Castle said the center also will undergo cleaning and sanitizing this weekend, and staff members are making plans for following other guidelines, which will include regular temperature checks.
Limiting the number of children in groups is something they’re continuing to sort out.
“We’re looking to see who’s coming back, and we also have new people wanting in,” she said. “We’re trying to do a head count and accommodate as many as we can, especially those who are already regulars here.”
Castle said the center received some state funding while closed, but she said she didn’t have those figures available. She also said she didn’t know how much income was lost during the closure.
At least one parent expressed concerns about her child returning to a day care setting.
“One parent who called was concern and wanted to know all our guidelines and how we were going to handle it,” Castle said. “She felt like it was too early, but she’s been called back to work.”
She said staff members have mixed feelings about the reopening.
“Everybody is kind of nervous about all the guidelines we have to follow,” she said. “We already have a lot of guidelines, so now they’re changing and we have to make adjustments. But they’re ready to get back.”
Calls to several other day care centers in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties were not returned.
