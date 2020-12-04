CATLETTSBURG The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled fundraisers for scores of non-profit organizations that depend on community generosity.
The resulting dip in revenue is especially troubling to CASA of Northeast Kentucky, because the agency, which recently added two counties to its service area, fears it may lose some of its federal grant funding.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, matches volunteer community advocates to children in the foster system who have been removed from their homes because of child abuse and neglect.
The advocates monitor the children's progress through the court system, in their schools, with their medical providers, and in other areas.
The organization typically holds other fundraisers through the year, but this year is depending largely on its 12 Days of CASA campaign to replenish its coffers.
As its name suggests, the campaign runs through the first 12 days of December, and in previous years has set a $12,000 goal, CASA executive director Carol Adams said. Adams finds business and corporate sponsors willing to make a gift of $500 for one of the 12 days, and asks individual community donors to help match it.
By those terms, the fundraiser has done well — some donors have surpassed their usual gifts, and the fundraiser has more than doubled its original goal.
But under the current economic climate, Adams is concerned she might lose all or part of her yearly Victims of Crime Act grant, which pays her operating expenses.
The VOCA money comes from fines and other penalties assessed on those convicted of crimes. Some other CASA programs in Kentucky have already lost their VOCA funding.
Also, her agency recently expanded operations into Morgan and Elliott counties, which means she will need more advocates and training for them.
So she has set a $50,000 goal, hoping that some donors who ordinarily would attend in-person fundraisers will instead send a financial gift.
The timing for giving is right, because making a donation in December could have some tax advantages, she said.
Donating by credit card is easy and can be done at the CASA website, casaneky.org. There is a link to Current Fundraising Campaigns and on that page is a donate button.
Donors also may mail checks to CASA at 2800 Louisa St., Catlettsburg, KY, 41129. The organization will accept donations any time, including after the 12 days of the campaign.
CASA also is looking for new volunteer advocates. The agency can do online training, Adams said.