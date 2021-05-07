GREENUP A Flatwoods man accused of tossing his 2-month-old son in the air, body-slamming him and hitting his head on a dresser has been indicted by a Greenup County grand jury.
Austin Turnbull, 22, was indicted Monday in connection with the Dec. 22, 2020, incident that sent his son to the hospital on Christmas Eve.
Turnbull has been charged by the grand jury with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse, class B and C felonies, respectively. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.
According to court records, Turnbull admitted to Kentucky State Police that he had spanked the child to the point of bruising, pinched his cheeks, tossed him in the air, body-slammed him and knocked his head against a dresser.
