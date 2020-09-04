ASHLAND The Chief of Police said Friday if a young man selling VIVINT home security systems comes knocking on your door, give his officers a ring.
Ashland Chief Todd Kelley said his department has dealt with the company, VIVINT, in the past. He said the company employs independent salesmen who go door to door selling their system.
“It's a little unorthodox, but I guess it's effective,” Kelley said. “They come here every once in a while. They're a valid company.”
One woman in the community warned south Ashland residence about the man on Facebook, stating the salesman is not working for VIVINT but another security company. She warned the community that he is targeting elderly folks.
Kelley said at this time, he believes the salesman isn't up to anything nefarious. However, he does need to come to the police department and register as a door-to-door salesman.
“We need to check for business licenses and things like that,” Kelley said.
If the man, who is described as being in his mid-20s with high-pressure sales tactics shows up at your door, Kelley said residents should call 911.
“We’ll send a unit out there and try to catch him,” he said. “We just need to verify he is with a legitimate company and have him register with us.”
