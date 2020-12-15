A few locked up over the weekend at local jails have already made other headlines, such as five people in Carter County charged in connection to a murder in Grayson.
William Smith, Roger Ratcliff, Joseph Ratcliff and Jacob Ruth are facing murder charges. Brenda Clevenger is facing a complicity to murder charge. According to Grayson Police Chief Travis Steele, there were no updates as of Tuesday afternoon regarding the death of 25-year-old John Waggoner, which occurred on Friday night on South View Court.
Several others landed in local detention centers over the weekend.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Michael Evans, 33, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• April L. Meeks, 40, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trafficking of fewer than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense), trafficking in heroin (first offense), trafficking marijuana (less than 8 ounces; first offense) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Alexandria M. Ball, 28, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order charge.
• William M. Rucker, 41, was booked Sunday for failure to appear.
• Jie K. Highley, 44, was booked Sunday as a fugitive (warrant not required).
Greenup County
• Roderick C. Thomas-Kirby, 22, was booked Friday on charges of trafficking heroin (first offense), receiving stolen property (firearm) and third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense).
• Austin M. Forbes, 36, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree burglary and public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Nicholas B. Blaylock, 36, was booked Sunday as a fugitive from another state and on the charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, improper registration plate, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce an insurance card.
Carter County
• Jason E. Cummings, 28, was booked Friday for violating parole.
• James Pelfrey, 62, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.
• Tina L. Davis, 37, was booked Sunday on a third-degree burglary charge.
• Richard Dunaway, 41, was booked Sunday on the following charges: first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration receipt and failure to maintain required insurance.
Big Sandy
• William W. Chaffins, 32, was booked Friday for a parole violation.
• James R. Patton, 30, was booked Friday on a failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) charge.
• Joseph Serrano, 36, was booked Friday on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property (more than $500 but less than $10,000).
• Michael D. Cooper, 59, was booked Saturday on the following charges: DUI on a suspended license (second offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and having a prescription of a controlled substance not properly contained (first offense).
• David W. Schlechty, 49, was booked Saturday for second-degree disorderly conduct and public alcohol intoxication.
Rowan County
• Toby Kronmueller, 50, was booked Saturday on a slew of charges, including manufacturing methamphetamine (first offense), first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), persistent felony offender, first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault on a service animal, careless driving, first-degree fleeing/evading police (in a motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Taryn McCoy, 30, was booked Sunday for buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), failure to maintain required insurance, violating conditions of release and violating probation.
(606) 326-2664 |