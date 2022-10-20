CHESAPEAKE Pitiful Paws Rescue is one of 25 finalists in a national competition aiming to honor and assist organizations that help animals.
Awarded by Land Rover, the second annual Defender Service Awards recognizes organizations for their work helping animals in several categories. As a finalist in the Animal Welfare category, Pitiful Paws Rescue will receive $5,000 from the presenting sponsor, Chase Bank.
“We are so honored to have been chosen a finalist for this award from Land Rover,” said Desiree Flanery, executive director of Pitiful Paws Rescue. “There are so many animals in need and winning a Defender Service Award would help us aid even more of those animals. We ask for the public’s support by going to LandRoverUSA.com and voting for Pitiful Paws.”
In addition to rescuing animals in need, rehabilitating them and finding them a home, Pitiful Paws assists law enforcement and other agencies with large scale hoarding/neglect cases. It also assists with disaster relief, evacuation efforts and emergency rescues in extreme heat/cold weather, as well as frequently pulling from rural shelters with no resources and helping counties that do not have shelters. PPR offers a wellness program with free vaccinations, flea/tick prevention and basic care.
Housing is also offered for animals whose families are in domestic violence shelters, drug/alcohol rehabilitation facilities or families that are experiencing homelessness.
The winner, which is based on public voting, will receive a new Land Rover Defender 130 and $25,000.
Voting will begin on Friday and continue through Nov. 6 at Land RoverUSA.com.
Winners will be announced on Nov. 12 at Destination Defender, a weekend celebration of animal defense in New York’s Hudson Valley.