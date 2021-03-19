Grayson RECC has named Bradley Cherry its President and CEO, according to a news release on Thursday.
The Carter County native has been a Grayson RECC employee for 10 years. He has served as Grayson’s manager of finance and accounting, as a co-op financial analyst and purchasing agent. Cherry worked at the University of Kentucky Hospital as a clinical engineering supervisor and in technical support prior to his arrival at Grayson RECC.
“It’s an honor to serve in this new role,” Cherry said. “Our focus will be to adapt to the many changes taking place in our industry, to continue providing safe, affordable and reliable power, and to lead the cooperative and our local communities to future success.”
Cherry commended Grayson RECC’s 40 employees for staying dedicated to the company’s mission amid difficult conditions over the past year.
“I thank them all from the bottom of my heart for their continual dedication to the highest quality service despite the difficult conditions,” Cherry said.
Harold Dupuy, a board chairman, said Grayson RECC is “fortunate to have someone with his education and business background to lead the cooperative.”
Cherry and his wife, Stacy, have three children — 11-year-old twins Micah and Maggie, and 3-year-old EJ.
Cherry has bachelor’s and masters degrees from the University of Kentucky.
Grayson RECC serves nearly 15,400 members across six eastern Kentucky counties.