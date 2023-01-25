LEXINGTON National Beta members from Christian Home Educators Fellowship (CHEF) are celebrating their recent participation in the Kentucky Senior Beta State Convention.
They were announced as winners of the following competitions: Audrey Beaumont placed first in Hand Drawn Anime Division I; Kyler Beaumont placed second in Speech Division II; Madison Apostolon placed fifth in Performing Arts solo/due/trio vocalists; Carter Beaumont placed fifth in Black and White Photography Division II; Nathan Garner placed fourth in Mixed Media Division II; and Talia Vititoe placed second in Jewelry Division I, and third in Sculpture Division I.
In addition to these awards, the sponsors of CHEF Beta club, Kelli Beaumont and Kristie Abshire, were awarded the highest possible honor in all of National Beta: The John W. Harris Educator of Excellence award.
National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions.
The State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or on site in Lexington, depending on their level of comfort. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville this summer.
Riley Beaumont, a ninth-grade member of CHEF Beta and Historian said the following: "Our Beta Club consists of 22 Senior Beta members, and six Junior Beta members. We are very passionate about what we do and love to serve our community in any way we can. We do projects that range from organizing clothes at The Neighborhood, to planning and putting on an entire homecoming dance for local home schoolers to fundraise for the convention. Every project, fundraiser, or activity we do is executed with good, Christ-like fellowship. We Senior Betas make sure to guide the Juniors in any way we can to get them ready to go out into the world with helpful hearts. Both our junior Betas and senior Betas averaged over 50 volunteer hours during last school year.”
With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization.
National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.