ASHLAND If you’re looking for a way to ring in the New Year with friends in family in Ashland, here are a few events going on in town:
Balloon drop at the Highlands MuseumThe Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will have a New Year’s Eve celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for the kids. Attendees can wear their favorite pajamas and will provided snacks, drinks and games until the countdown for the balloon drop. Adults are $5 per ticket and members are free — tickets may be purchased at the museum.
Murder Mystery Dinner and NYE PartyThe Union on Carter will have a murder mystery dinner followed by a retro dance party. The dinner portion will include a buffet provided by Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy, along with complementary booze or soft drinks.
The dance party will start at 9:30 p.m., with tickets including hors d’oeuvres, well liquor, champagne and pop. Top-shelf booze can be had for additional cost.
Tickets for the murder mystery — which includes the dance party as well — are $100 per person or $180 for a couple. The dance party is $50 per person or $90 per couple.
The Wine and Bourbon BallThis year, the annual Wine and Bourbon Ball — which benefits The Neighborhood to help those in need — will be hosted at the downtown Delta Marriott from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tickets will start at $160 per person and include hors d’oeuvres, gambling, dancing and an open bar.
Tomcat Bourbon and Brew HouseLocal singer-songwriter Shelby Lore will be performing at the Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse for New Year’s Eve.
Don’t drink and drive — there’s a party bus to chauffeur you from Tomcat and it is free for local area rides.